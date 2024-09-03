Rainy.Day’s Substack
University of Guelph - BIG on RE$EARCH!!! Ontario Veterinary College OVC
The Labyrinth of One Health
Apr 5
Rainy.Day
THE BEHEMOTH MUST EAT - Follow the $$$$ and Connect the Dots.
THE BEHEMOTH MUST EAT
Apr 1
Rainy.Day
March 2025
One Health, Canada's Chief Science Advisor, the University of Guelph and the Ontario Veterinary College
All Roads Lead to Home
Mar 27
Rainy.Day
World Organization of Animal Health & the Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Another Marriage Made in Cyberia
Mar 25
Rainy.Day
Dig Deep: Get Answers
The CFIA Labyrinth
Mar 7
Rainy.Day
Canadian Food Inspection Agency CFIA
Come Out Come Out Whoever You Are!!! March 6, 2025
Mar 6
Rainy.Day
Canadian Food Inspection Agency - Power Out of Control
Light up the Labs!
Mar 4
Rainy.Day
CFIA Canada Food Inspection Agency Bureaucracy - A Labyrinth
You'll Need a Map to Navigate
Mar 4
Rainy.Day
Review of FOI F23-1799 and BC Public Health’s Handling of COVID-19 Vaccines AEFI – Part 1
Background
Published on Truth, Investing, and Freedom
Mar 2
September 2024
The Zionist "polio vaccine" virtue signaling while they exterminate Palestinian children
In my opinion this is biowarfare by the Zionists and their allies at WHO
Published on Vanessa Beeley
Sep 3, 2024
August 2024
A Hungry Man is an Angry Man
A Hungry Man is an Angry Man
Aug 18, 2024
Rainy.Day
June 2024
[COPY] Academia: Battleground for Your Mind
Academia: Battleground for Your Mind
Jun 1, 2024
Rainy.Day
