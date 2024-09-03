Rainy.Day’s Substack

March 2025

One Health, Canada's Chief Science Advisor, the University of Guelph and the Ontario Veterinary College
All Roads Lead to Home
  
Rainy.Day
World Organization of Animal Health & the Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Another Marriage Made in Cyberia
  
Rainy.Day
Dig Deep: Get Answers
The CFIA Labyrinth
  
Rainy.Day
Canadian Food Inspection Agency CFIA
Come Out Come Out Whoever You Are!!! March 6, 2025
  
Rainy.Day
Canadian Food Inspection Agency - Power Out of Control
Light up the Labs!
  
Rainy.Day
CFIA Canada Food Inspection Agency Bureaucracy - A Labyrinth
You'll Need a Map to Navigate
  
Rainy.Day
Review of FOI F23-1799 and BC Public Health’s Handling of COVID-19 Vaccines AEFI – Part 1
Background
Published on Truth, Investing, and Freedom  

September 2024

August 2024

June 2024

