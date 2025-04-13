If the Devil is in the Details, then we Little People will use our Shovels and Brooms to clean House. Even if we dig all the way to China!!!

ATIP of the Iceberg

CFIA Communications and Public Affairs

Jane Hazel is Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs at CFIA. Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Job Description: Delivers internal and external communication services

Shared services with AAFC

Jane Hazel

If we want to speak to people at CFIA about our concerns, maybe we could try the Communications & Public Affairs portfolio run by Jane Hazel. Up to now, CFIA agents have not replied to our emails. Did you try calling them? Time is getting very urgent for the ostriches and very stressful and expensive for the people who love and care for them, not to mention the millions of people who are becoming more concerned every day. This isn't just about ostriches. It's about who controls your food supply, plain and simple.

Universal Ostrich Farm

The Universal Ostrich Farm court hearing will be April 15 & 16. You can register for the webcast at this link:

https://cas-satj.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_40CPTqOGTYC03EKIEkla6A

Some CFIA email addys are listed below. You can cut and paste and send them a message outlining your concerns.

CFIA Agents at Work

Two people work in Jane Hazel's office, Leng Chiv, Senior. Advisor and Brittany Daley, Executive Assistant to VP, at 1400 MERIVALE ROAD, TOWER 2, Ottawa, Ontario. They are an imaginative bunch with some of their unit names & job titles- Communications Advisors, ATIP Analysts, Privacy Policy Analysts, Corporate Communications and Creative Services yet the list is finite. You might even see a family name in this very international set.

They break their task down to 3 sections:

5.i. Strategic and Issues Communications

5.ii. Digital and Corporate Communications

5.iii. Strategic Branch Planning

We focus here on this division:

5.ii.a Digital Communications Division: 2 units led by one Director, Aaron Ellis:

5.ii.a.A Marketing and Partnerships gang of 8: Public Opinion Research Analyst, Ric Hobbs; Mgr, Maria Kubacki; Senior. Communications Advisors, Sarah Mitchell, Kevin Lake, Katherine Martin, Madeleine Warlow; Communications Officer, Racheline Moreno Rivera; Team Lead, Samantha Scott.

5.ii.a.B Web Operations Here's a crew of 15 people who sit on their asses, Web Administrators, Communications Advisors, Officers and a Manager, Anthony Furano. Domenic Di Vencenzo, France Durocher, Arman Forouzan, Virginie Harris, Kim Le, David Leonhardt, Jenna Montroy-Patenaude, Marc O'Bonsawin, Rose Forquet, Doug Rice, Pat Ringland, Padraigh Sinasac, Joshua Weiss, Simona Zoccolan.

5.ii.b Access to Information and Privacy (ATIP) requires a lot of heads though the grey cell count may be low: 16 Agents: Everett Ethier, Dir; Emily Blinn, Heather Smith, Mgrs; Fanny Chartrand, Martine Gauthier, Yashoda Maliah, Jordan Silver, ATIP Analysts; Liam Daigeler, Jennifer Sauve, Students; Helene Joannis, Team Lead; Jenna Laidler, Cora Upton, Admin. Assts; Claire Momot, Jaleh Safaee, Sr. Analysts; Celia Silvestri, Aaron Stead, Privacy Policy Analysts at 1285 Baseline Rd., Ottawa.

1285 Baseline Road is an office building property near the Civic Hospital, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada offices & Experimental Farm at Merivale Rd. A 6 storey fortress type construct.

5.ii.c Corporate Communications and Creative Services Melissa Hart, Director of 3 units, 26 people total.

Hart, Mélissa; 343-575-6483; Director;

5.ii.c.A Linguistic Services Unit

5.ii.c.B Social Media and Creative Services

5.ii.c.C Corporate Communications

5.ii.c.A Linguistic Services Unit team of 6: Julie Brazeau, Team Leader; Amelie Alrifaee, Helena Zheng, Communications Officers; Yansie Deronette, Communications Advisor; Gilles Doyen, Arielle Halindintwali, French Editors.

5.ii.c.B Social Media and Creative Services at 1400 Merivale Rd. Tower 1: 10 dedicated Squaddies: Veronique Bruneau, Mgr., Kevin Duran, Roy Fox, Yi Ren, Katelyn Southern, Communications Officers; Krystine Farago, Team Leader; Breanna Glaouninger, Advisor; Adam Rogers, Mary Koch, Digital Production Officers Baseline Rd; Jean-Guy Roy, Communications Advisor. Some of these folks won recognition awards from the Cdn Gov: Breanna Glauninger, Katelyn Southern, Yi Ren, Roy Fox

5.ii.c.C Corporate Communications 10 Squad: Ifi Chafy, Mgr., Karen Cruz Farfan, Kim Pyefinch, Communications Officers; Catherine Johnson, Tamara Knehtel, Lisa Lafontaine, Kathryn Sherren, Valerie Vezina, Michelle Wilcox, Mike Pitre, Communications Advisors.

Quite a list at this link but we MUST focus! And just what is the process to apply for FOI requests? Isn't there a fee?

https://www.tbs-sct.canada.ca/ap/atip-aiprp/coord-eng.asp?wbdisable=true

List of access to information and privacy coordinators by institution

This list, alphabetized by institution, provides the names, addresses, and telephone numbers of the ATIP coordinators in all ATIP offices across the federal government.

You may also wish to use the ATIP Online Request Service to submit your request to any of the 265 institutions across the federal government.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Everett Ethier Access to Information and Privacy Coordinator

1400 Merivale Road, TOWER 1

Floor 6, Room 258

Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0Y9

Telephone: 613-773-5415

Facsimile: 613-773-5604

atip-cfia-aiprp@inspection.gc.ca

This is their blurb. Don’t you wonder just who the person "serves"!

"Everett Ethier serves as the Director at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in Ottawa, where he plays a crucial role in overseeing food safety and inspection protocols. With a focus on ensuring the integrity of Canada's food supply, Ethier's leadership is vital in maintaining public health standards and consumer confidence.In his position, Ethier is responsible for managing access to information and privacy, ensuring that the agency operates transparently while safeguarding sensitive data. His expertise in regulatory frameworks and compliance is essential for navigating the complexities of food safety legislation in Canada.

Ethier can be reached at 613-773-5415 or via email at everett.ethier@inspection.gc.ca. His office is located at 1400 Merivale Road, Tower 1, Ottawa, Ontario. As a dedicated public servant, Ethier's contributions significantly impact the health and safety of Canadians, reflecting the CFIA's commitment to high standards in food inspection. "

The process to apply for access to information request is complicated and there are fees:

https://www.canada.ca/en/treasury-board-secretariat/services/access-information-privacy/access-information/request-information.html

Yashoda Maliah serves as a Senior ATIP Analyst at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), where she plays a crucial role in managing access to information requests. Her expertise in communications and public affairs enhances the agency's transparency and accountability, ensuring that the public has access to vital information regarding food safety and inspection processes.

In addition to her professional responsibilities, Yashoda is active on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, where she connects with colleagues and the community. Her engagement online reflects her commitment to fostering communication and sharing insights related to her work at CFIA.

For those looking to reach Yashoda, she can be contacted via phone at 613-773-5766 or through her official email. Her role is pivotal in bridging the gap between the agency and the public, making her a valuable asset in the realm of government communications.

-------------------

What do research analysts do? Analyze data.

Research analysts examine and validate the accuracy of the data to ensure that it produces meaningful information. Upon collecting the data, research analysts use mathematical, statistical and analytical models to find patterns that may reveal business opportunities.

What is public opinion research?

Public opinion research is the planned gathering, by or for the Government of Canada, of opinion-based information (for example, attitudes, perceptions, judgements, reactions, or views) of any target audience including Canadians, businesses, Government of Canada employees and stakeholders. The process used for gathering information usually assumes an expectation and guarantee of anonymity for respondents.

Public opinion research activities include designing and testing methods to collect data; data collection itself, including sampling, data entry, coding; primary data analysis; and convening and managing online panels.

Significant public opinion research projects: support legislation, regulations or litigation; address new government policies, programs, services or initiatives, and changes to those currently in place; relate to any high-risk issue.

Snow Job

Like many government agencies, CFIA will snow you under with data, charts and figures. We couldn't resist so here are a few #'s to gall you:

The CFIA currently manages a budget of $842 million (2023-24 Main Estimates)

The Agency expenditures have two main envelopes: operating and capital

Operating generally represents over 90% of the Agency's total resources

Over 80% of this envelope is dedicated to salaries

Capital represents less than 10% of the Agency's resources and varies depending on time-limited funding for projects (e.g. construction of Sidney Plant Health Lab, e-Certification, etc.). The permanent capital budget is approximately $20M per yea which is insufficient to cover the Agency's asset portfolio (i.e. real property, IT, fleet, and scientific equipment)

$$$!!!

The Agency manages emergencies (mainly animal disease or plant pest outbreak) with an annual budget of $5.8M. Emergency events in recent years, especially the ongoing national outbreak of Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), have far exceeded the available budget and eroded the Agency's financial flexibility

The Agency charges fees for some of the services it provides to industry and stakeholders, which it keeps as revenue (does not go into the Consolidated Revenue Fund)

Here's an older similar set of info:

Archived - Briefing Package for CFIA Deputy Head, 2019

https://inspection.canada.ca/en/about-cfia/transparency/proactive-disclosure/briefing-package-cfia-deputy-head-2019

This is just a tiny partial list of CFIA email addys. Have fun!

You can find more info at:

https://geds-sage.gc.ca/en/GEDS?pgid=014&dn=T1U9Q0ZJQS1BQ0lBLE89R0MsQz1DQQ==

Monica.Gilbert@inspection.gc.ca;

tannah.ali@inspection.gc.ca;

Claudie.Chabot@inspection.gc.ca;

Bryana.Mensah@inspection.gc.ca;

Daniel.Noftall@inspection.gc.ca;

Leila.Kamali@inspection.gc.ca;

emily.england@inspection.gc.ca;

Eric.Ellis@inspection.gc.ca;

Dejan.Antic@inspection.gc.ca;

jean-guy.roy@inspection.gc.ca;

adam.rogers@inspection.gc.ca;

yi.ren@inspection.gc.ca;

mary.koch@inspection.gc.ca;

breanna.glauninger@inspection.gc.ca;

roy.fox@inspection.gc.ca;

krystine.farago@inspection.gc.ca;

kevin.duran@inspection.gc.ca;

Veronique.Bruneau@inspection.gc.ca;

Katelyn.Southern@inspection.gc.ca;

chris.biederbeck@inspection.gc.ca;

nicole.cormier@inspection.gc.ca;

michael.trenholm@inspection.gc.ca;

carl.rudat@inspection.gc.ca;

robert.lucas@inspection.gc.ca;

janina.wojciechowska@inspection.gc.ca;

stephanie.dubeau@inspection.gc.ca;

rob.eastman@inspection.gc.ca;

helen.power@inspection.gc.ca;

giselle.munroe@inspection.gc.ca;

irene.arvisais@inspection.gc.ca;

stacey.jewett@inspection.gc.ca;

deirdre.kelly@inspection.gc.ca;

lorraine.haskins@inspection.gc.ca;

laura.morassutti@inspection.gc.ca;

Katharine.Found@inspection.gc.ca;

Morgana.Panierselvam@inspection.gc.ca;

Mathura.Mohanathas@inspection.gc.ca;

Bralavan.Krishnakumar@inspection.gc.ca;

azad.khan@inspection.gc.ca;

Philip.Awad@inspection.gc.ca;

elaine.brown@inspection.gc.ca;

Ashley.Rara@inspection.gc.ca;

Doug.Proctor@inspection.gc.ca;

Olga.Markovic@inspection.gc.ca;

Carina.Giovanelli@inspection.gc.ca;

Fazal.Lockhat@inspection.gc.ca;

erica.wylie@inspection.gc.ca;

Meidrym.Hebda@inspection.gc.ca;

izabella.kurek@inspection.gc.ca;

Sandy.Samaha@inspection.gc.ca;

Helene.Joannis@inspection.gc.ca;

yashoda.maliah@inspection.gc.ca;

Celia.Silvestri@inspection.gc.ca;

heather.smith@inspection.gc.ca;

Aaron.Stead@inspection.gc.ca;

emily.blinn@inspection.gc.ca;

everett.ethier@inspection.gc.ca;

Carly.Wallace@inspection.gc.ca;

Erin.Paul@inspection.gc.ca;

Courtney.Laidler@inspection.gc.ca;

Samantha.Baillie@inspection.gc.ca;

Leena.An@inspection.gc.ca;

Brittany.Daley@inspection.gc.ca;

Leng.Chiv@inspection.gc.ca;

jane.hazel@inspection.gc.ca;

Christina.Morris@inspection.gc.ca;

Camille.Siroit@inspection.gc.ca;

terry-lyne.laperle@inspection.gc.ca;

audrey.lapointe@inspection.gc.ca;

Christine.Nasrallah@inspection.gc.ca;

Marilyn.Taylor@inspection.gc.ca;