Are you ready for the next lockdown??

We know how things were reported during the Covid drama. We learned to read between the lines and to understand that many phrases mean the opposite of what they state.

Question Everything

Did all these cows really die from a disease they acquired in their forage?

Were the cows deliberately infected?

Did they all die from the disease or were they euthanized?

A new article from Western Producer:

Excerpt:

Full article:

Anthrax found in Saskatchewan cattle

Lab results have confirmed that cattle in northwestern Saskatchewan died of anthrax.

by Jeff Melchior Livestock, News

This caption for the photo does not match the picture, imo. Do cattle really lie around like this or are these cows dead???

“Cattle laze in a run down corral with an old house and a small barn nearby.”

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Agriculture notes that cattle can be exposed to anthrax spores when sloughs and potholes dry up. Photo: Alexis Stockford

Saskatchewan Agriculture is asking cattle producers to be on the lookout for anthrax after infections from the bacterial disease caused cattle loss in the northwestern region of the province.

Lab results have confirmed anthrax as the cause of livestock death in the Rural Municipality of Paynton, northwest of North Battleford, according to a May 13 release.

Anthrax is caused by the spore-forming bacteria Bacillus anthracis. The pathogen can survive in spore form in soil for decades while changes in soil moisture, either flooding or drying, can spur a buildup of spores on pastures.

The May 13 release noted that spores can concentrate in sloughs and potholes. The risk of animal exposure rises when such areas dry up and become accessible to livestock. Excavated ground and excessive run-off can also cause spores to surface.

Livestock are infected when they eat forage contaminated with spores. Ruminants such as bison, cattle, sheep and goats are highly susceptible. Horses can also be infected.

Swine, birds and carnivores are more resistant, but farm dogs and cats should be kept away from carcasses, the ministry warned.

It can, however, be prevented with vaccination, and the Saskatchewan government urges farmers in areas with a history of anthrax to vaccinate their herds annually.

“If your neighbours have anthrax, you should consider vaccination to protect your animals,” the release said.

Animals killed by anthrax are usually found without any signs they were sick, the agriculture ministry said.

Anyone who suspects anthrax is urged to immediately contact their veterinarian. Diagnosis must be confirmed by a lab test, and positive results must be reported to the provincial chief veterinary officer right away.

The ministry is also asking producers to be cautious when handling potentially infected animals or carcasses. If a carcass is suspected of carrying anthrax, it should not be moved or disturbed, the release warned. The remains should also be protected from scavengers such as coyotes or ravens.

The ministry says that animal anthrax cases present minimal risk to humans, but people can become infected through direct contact with sick animals or carcasses. Those who believe they have been exposed should contact their local health authority or doctor.

GUESS WHO THE OTHER CO-CHAIR IS????

https://www.ccvo-cmvc.com/en/members

Dr. Stephanie Smith Co-Chair Saskatchewan

Chief Veterinary Officer

Stephanie graduated from the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in 2015. After graduation, she worked in mixed animal practice in central Saskatchewan and as a poultry extension veterinarian before joining the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture.

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/cabinet/honourable-daryl-harrison

Honourable Daryl Harrison Minister of Agriculture

Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation

Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Water Security Agency

MLA for Cannington

Daryl Harrison was elected as the MLA for Cannington in the 2020 provincial election and re-elected in 2024.

In November 2024, he was appointed Minister of Agriculture.

Daryl had been working in the oil industry for over 30 years in various roles. In addition, he has served as a councillor for the local rural municipality, the Director for Zone 1 of the Saskatchewan Stock Grower’s Association, a member of the Lions Club, a volunteer firefighter and a cattle rancher. He has also served as a school division trustee for the Souris-Moose Mountain and Southeast Cornerstone School Divisions and president and board chair of Prairie Pride Credit Union.

Daryl and his wife Cheryl live in the constituency and have six children and seven grandchildren.

Contact Us Phone 306-787-0338

Fax 306-787-0630

Mailing Address Room 334, 2405 Legislative Drive, Regina, SK, S4S 0B3

