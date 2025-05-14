A sponsored message came in today from Poultry Magazine. It's like a slap in the face to the Universal Ostrich Farm UOF at Edgewood, BC, who are now facing the brutal slaughter of their 400 amazing OSTRICHES.

It’s not over til it’s over!

This message, “Invitation for Offers” was offensive by its timing and its very nature. I've looked thru the MNP Ltd. web site to find that they offer among other things, bankruptcy services, you know to help you thru the pain of losing everything.

The timing seems like a slap to Katie and Karen and Dave who face just this tragic situation, entirely thru no fault of their own but the machinations of bureaucratic over reach in the form of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency CFIA.

This Agency consisting of over 7,000 well paid Agents of all political stripes and all across the land, feels itself to be beyond the reach of the People, acting with impunity because they fear no reprisals for their murderous behaviour. They don’t answer our repeated emails. When will we make them accountable?

Canada used to be able to pride itself on clean healthy food but no longer. We eat from a global grocery basket and there are many problems all along the way. The solutions offered by Gov and their Agents often make the problems worse. Is this by design???

In what appears to be a War on Humanity, an old war tactic is being used. Starve them into submission is as old as Rome. Henry Kissinger said, “Control the food; you control the people”.

History does repeat itself. Nothing new under the sun. Doesn’t anyone recall the slaughter of the Plains Bison or the Irish potato famine, both engineered to drive people off the land. What is going on right now is the ultimate global version.

Anyhow, here's the contact info for the Kelowna rep.

If you see me on the street, just walk on by

KELOWNA

100, 1628 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, B.C. V1Y 9X1

Leah Drewcock, Senior Vice-President, Licensed Insolvency Trustee LIT

250.734.4345

leah.drewcock@mnp.ca

Meanwhile, I'll look further into this outfit that brags: MNP LTD is one of the largest corporate insolvency practices in Canada. For more than 50 years... MNP LTD’s parent firm is MNP LLP, the fastest growing national accounting and consulting firm in Canada.

Their web site is onto my location, providing me with a local # to call for debt relief. Woopee!!

Links

https://mnpdebt.ca/en/personnel/

https://mnpdebt.ca/en/corporate/corporate-engagements/assets-for-sale

https://mnpdebt.ca/-/media/files/mnpdebt/corporate/pdfs/corporate-recovery-and-restructuring.pdf