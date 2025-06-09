You Pay but You Don't Get to See or Say

You're Living in an Idiocracy

When I first searched the name, Julia Brandenberger, I thought this would have to be 2 different people. As often happens when you search a person's name, you'll get others with the same name but different occupations: athletes, dentists, convicted criminals.

Many women researchers is a Deception

But NO. Paediatrician Julia Brandenberger is one person in Toronto, Canada AND in Bern, Switzerland at the same time. She's busy crunching all kinds of health data, YOUR health data with a focus on "undervaccination" and "vaccine hesitancy".

It is not clear at this time where she actually is physically.

Here's one of her blurbs about herself:

“I am a Swiss Pediatrician specialized in pediatric emergency medicine. After working in the humanitarian I did a PhD in pediatric migrant health. My research explores how we can improve health equity for migrant children. I am convinced that we can reach this goal with participatory approaches and interdisciplinary collaboration."

Her doctoral supervisor was Dr. Astrid Guttman at the Edwin S.H. Leong Centre for Healthy Children, University of Toronto.

"Health equity for migrant children" is plainly a euphemism for "targeted racial groups". Whitney Webb has plenty to say about this dangerous trend in her in depth reports on the US.

"Palantir and priority populations

“Aside from the troubling aspects of the COVID-19 vaccination strategy as outlined above, there is the separate issue of the way in which these "populations of focus" will be chosen and identified.

Palantir, the big data firm with deep and persisting ties to the CIA, has created a new software tool (2020)expressly for Warp Speed called Tiberius. Not only will Tiberius use Palantir's Gotham software and its artificial intelligence components to "help identify high-priority populations," it will produce delivery timetables and map out the locations for vaccine distribution based on the masses of data it has collected through various contracts with HHS and data-sharing alliances with In-Q-Tel, Amazon, Google and Microsoft, among others."

Of course, Palantir has been in Canada for over a decade, having contracts with the Canadian federal gov and Calgary Police, among others. They're secretive about some of their clients.

Dr. Julia Brandenberger is a Past Leong Fellow at the University of Toronto's Edwin S.H. Leong Centre for Healthy Children.

In May 2023, Julia got a research grant from the Department of Teaching and Research, Insel Gruppe AG in Switzerland, to fund her data linkage research project exploring migrant health equity from 2023-2025. This was around the same time she published her Ontario thesis.

She is described as a Pediatrician specialized in pediatric emergency medicine at the University Children’s Hospital Bern, Switzerland AND Clinical Fellow at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto AND Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Edwin S.H. Leong Centre for Healthy Children.

How's that for collaboration and connections?

In the article at the Leong Centre web site, Julia says, "the Leong Fellowship has allowed me to dedicate 80% of my time to my work in pediatric migrant health and has allowed me to gain in-depth insight into the management and analysis of research data processed at ICES."

Her paper "COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake in Immigrant, Refugee, and Nonimmigrant Children and Adolescents in Ontario, Canada" was published in 2023.

"The total cohort included 2.2 million children and adolescents."

Her collaborators were:

"Funding/Support: This study was supported by ICES, which is funded by an annual grant from the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Funding for the analyses was provided by the Edwin S.H. Leong Centre for Healthy Children, University of Toronto. Julia Brandenberger is funded through a research fellowship from the Edwin S.H. Leong Centre for Healthy Children and a 6-month exchange research grant from the Swiss National Fund. Astrid Guttmann and Teresa To are funded by the Canadian Institutes for Health Research as Tier 1 Canada Research Chairs. Pierre-Philippe Piché-Renaud is supported by a Clinician-Scientist Training Program and a Transplant and Regenerative Medicine Centre award from The Hospital for Sick Children."

See here how they break it all down by ETHNICITY

"Low rates in immigrants and refugees from Eastern Europe and Central Africa were consistent with other literature, and low uptake has also been documented for citizens in the corresponding home countries. While cross-national frameworks for research on immigrant health are complex and causes for health behaviors highly context-specific, low vaccine coverage in Eastern European immigrants and refugees is well documented. A study on routine vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Europe elucidated potential factors, including conspiracy theories and reduced confidence in medical science and institutions...

For Black individuals in Canada, strategies like town-hall events organized by the Black Scientists’ Task Force on Vaccine Equity were associated with successfully decreasing vaccine hesitancy."

Indigenous people are not specifically included in the project. However, many children in Toronto schools are Indigenous. Are they tracked separately then?

This separation of Indigenous health care data makes some Indigenous people feel special rather than targeted. Meanwhile, the Canadian gov spends more $$$ targeting Indigenous communities for ‘immunization’. For example, Indigenous children get an extra Hep jab because they don’t have clean drinking water!!!

Julia’s Conclusion - Target Populations

"These findings suggest that vaccine campaigns need precision public health approaches targeting specific barriers in identified, undervaccinated subgroups."

Swiss national, Julia Brandenberger had access to Ontario children's health data via IC/ES.

Every word in this blurb counts. Read carefully!

"ICES data is an inventory of coded and linkable health data sets. It encompasses much of the publicly funded administrative health services records for the Ontario population eligible for universal health coverage since 1986. This includes health service records for almost 21 million people. The breadth and scope of ICES data is the foundational resource for creating unbiased evidence to drive health system policy, planning and evaluation. It also supports hundreds of research projects each year undertaken by researchers across the province.

"ICES Central is located on the campus of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, with six other physical sites at Queen’s University in Kingston (ICES Queen’s), the University of Ottawa (ICES uOttawa), the University of Toronto (ICES UofT), Western University in London (ICES Western), McMaster University in Hamilton (ICES McMaster), and Health Sciences North Research Institute in Sudbury, in partnership with Laurentian University and NOSM University (ICES North)"

BTW, IC/ES does not appear to be an acronym. With all the hacking and misuse of personal information online, ICES wants to assure you that "ICES protects the privacy of individuals whose information it receives and ICES maintains the confidentiality of that information."

Now imagine, all these happy researchers viewing your personal health data at these centres. Do you remember what you said to the doctor 30 years ago, what tests were taken, what the doctor said to you??? No worries, it's all been recorded and someone is studying it and you. These mad scientist researchers know more about you and your health than that friendly physician you trust.

With that background and those connections at Toronto's Hub, the Swiss pediatrician is on a roll back at home in Bern Switzerland where the WHO itself is based at Geneva, about an hour's drive away.

Dr. Brandenberger describes how "the project aims to identify ways to link Swiss health and governmental data on an institutional and national level. Its main goal is to understand important differences in the health care of pediatric migrants compared to other minors. On the institutional level, data from the University Children’s Hospital Bern will be linked to a governmental database available at the Federal Statistical Office using the Swiss social insurance number...data from the Swiss National Vaccination Coverage Survey from 2020 to 2022 will be linked to a subset of the governmental database using deterministic and probabilistic linkage techniques. The study will compare the differences in the measles vaccine uptake of pediatric migrants and other minors."

You can bet your bottom dollar, there's $$$ in this game. Can't you feel Julia's excitement?

"We are in the process of co-founding a Europe-wide working group in immigrant and refugee health under the umbrella of the European Academy of Pediatrics. Colleagues from Denmark, Netherlands, and Germany have shown a great deal of interest in this project.”

Whitney Webb warns:

“These data include extremely sensitive information about American citizens and the lack of privacy safeguards governing Palantir's growing access to American healthcare data has even gotten the attention of Congress, with several Senators and Representatives warning in July that Palantir's massive stores of data "could be used by other federal agencies in unexpected, unregulated, and potentially harmful ways, such as in the law and immigration enforcement context."

While the US has a population about 380 million, it's the same everywhere from Europe to China to India to Russia to Africa.

Does Julia Brandenberger ever think about such misuse of power OR is she completely on side with it??

More on Julia's connections and a bit of history

Dr. Astrid Guttman

Julia's mentor at UofT, Astric Guttman is a top dog at ICES: Senior Core Scientist (Full Status) ICES Central Chief Science Officer Life Stage Research Program.

Dr. Guttman is a staff physician in the Division of Paediatric Medicine at the Hospital for Sick Children and a professor of paediatrics with a cross-appointment in the Institute for Health Policy, Management and Evaluation and the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto. These people have to be on some kinda speed balls to keep up this mad pace.

Astrid's key research interests are: System integration for children with chronic medical and mental health conditions; Immigrant and refugee health; Prenatal opioid use and Policy solutions to address social determinants of health.

Once they gather all the data, Astrid Guttman and friends can use it to influence government policy whether you like it or not.

Astrid is highly educated at a number of top centres of BullShit aka Academia:

MSc, Epidemiology, McMaster University

MDCM, Medicine, McGill University

MSc, Forestry and Environmental Studies, Oxford University

BA, Philosophy and Theology, Oxford University

BA, European History and Literature, Harvard University

Astrid Guttman gets lots of $$$$ for her studies on children with particular focus on immigrants and mental illness. This brand new project starts with a grant of $481,950:

"Using twin study designs to understand and prevent mental disorders among adolescents and young adults."

The $$$ comes from the CIHR Canadian Institutes of Health Research (taxpayers) with Principal Investigators: Young J, Hopper J, Kurdyak P and Co-Investigators de Oliveira C, Guttmann A, McGrail K

These people want you to think that they are pursuing D.E.I. trying their best to help VULNERABLE PEOPLE. Don't they really mean DIE?

Guttman is in charge of this ongoing gift from Public Health Agency Canada PHAC (more taxpayer $$) to study "Pan-Canadian Perinatal Opioid Use Surveillance System" $973.792, nearly $1million.

Principal Investigators Brown HK, Guttmann A and Co-Investigators Camden A, Gomes T, Hutcheon J, Metcalfe A, Muhajarine N, Kelly L

Insel Gruppe AG in Switzerland

Insel Gruppe AG in Switzerland has financed Julia Brandenberger's Swiss data research. Who are they?

Insel Gruppe is a network of hospitals comprising the Inselspital and the Spital Tiefenau in Bern, as well as the four regional hospitals in Aarberg, Belp, Münsingen and Riggisberg. Together, these six traditional hospitals make up Switzerland’s largest comprehensive health care system: ranging from highly specialised medical treatments to the provision of primary health care.

Insel Gruppe use words like "respect" to schmooze you in.

“We are committed to our values and are guided by sincerity, transparency and dependability.

We aim to be one of the world’s leading hospital groups for university and integrative medicine by providing patients with comprehensive healthcare based on quality, pioneering research, innovation and education."

Looks like we're just in time:

Global Health Clinical Research Day

Thursday, 2025/06/12, 08:00

The Global Health Day at the University of Bern seeks to raise awareness about critical health issues impacting people worldwide. It provides a platform to address global health challenges, highlight the importance of equitable access to care, and inspire collective efforts toward better health outcomes for all, particularly in underserved communities.

The event encourages the sharing of innovative projects, fosters networking opportunities, and promotes knowledge exchange across disciplines, creating a space for collaboration, idea-sharing, and inspiring future progress in global health."

Insel Gruppe is a member of the International Hospital Federation which hosts the Geneva Sustainability Centre

Edwin S.H. Leong Centre for Healthy Children

Dr. Leong graduated from the University of Toronto with a master’s degree in computer science in 1974. Today, he is Chairman of Tai Hung Fai Enterprise Co. Ltd., a diversified property investment and development company he founded in 1977.

So how did he get from a to b??? that's a lotta $$$ and he didn't make it teaching at uoft. Did he invest in luxury Toronto condos which remain empty while growing numbers of people including children sleep on the streets ???

“The company’s success spurred Dr. Leong to establish the Tai Hung Fai Charitable Foundation in 2005 to help provide care and medical support for disadvantaged seniors and underprivileged children. The foundation also funds scholarships, fellowships and a professorship for research studies related to healthy aging and paediatrics”.

In 2019, with a $25-million gift from Ed, the University of Toronto set up the Edwin S.H. Leong Centre for Healthy Children, to "develop innovative approaches to improving child health".

We don’t need “innovative approaches”! We need good old fashioned nutritious food and safe clean housing.

The $$$ from alumnus Dr. Edwin S.H. Leong and the Tai Hung Fai Charitable Foundation will "help researchers at U of T and The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) to harness the latest advances in the science of child health, and pair them with developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies."

It's pretty clear if you have the courage to look, what this is about: targeted groups/

Sometimes you gotta let these thugs speak for themselves; maybe they'll hang themselves while they're bragging.

"Leong Centre experts in genomics, pediatrics and public health will use this approach to develop powerful predictive models based on U of T’s distinctive access to child health and demographic data sets.

First of its Kind in the World

"As the first project of its kind in the world, the Leong Centre will address a global rise in chronic disease among children – with a particular focus on those who are underprivileged and at risk. It will do this by developing effective evidence-based practices, interventions and policies to prevent disease before it starts, while also improving outcomes for those with disabilities and chronic conditions."

Leong’s endowment together with matching funds from the University of Toronto and SickKids Hospital, will support the centre’s work over an 11-year period, ie until 2030, that magic number.

In 2018, Leong donated $24 million to the University of British Columbia to establish the Leong Healthy Aging Program at the Faculty of Medicine – the largest individual gift in that faculty’s history.

Tai Hung Fai Charitable Foundation

These guys are throwing $$$ alll over the place!

Both Leong and the Tai Hung Fai Charitable Foundation that he founded and chairs have an "impressive record of international philanthropy".

Established in 2013, Tai Hung Fai Charitable Foundation (“Foundation”) mainly supports NGOs providing care and medical support for the disadvantaged elderly and under-privileged children. The Foundation also offers a variety of funding programmes including scholarships, fellowships, and professorship for research studies related to healthy aging and Pediatrics.

Research funding

The foundation's initiatives focus on medical research funding in recent years. Starting with two of the Foundation's largest sums of funding in Canada, the Edwin SH Leong Centre for Healthy Children at UofT and the Edwin SH Leong Healthy Aging Centre at UBC. The Foundation aims at setting up a collaborative medical science network of experts around the globe...

Tai Hung Fai Charitable Foundation also own a lot of real estate development in Hong Kong and on mainland China. Would it be far fetched to ask if Ed Leong owns strategic real estate in Toronto which has a significant Chinese community as does Vancouver, BC?

And since, both he and Toronto mayor Olivia Chow are contemporaries born in Hong Kong, what are the odds they know each other (very great) and that they are in some way, related, either through family or business??? There are actually people by the name of Leong-Chow!

But back to Julia and the Brandenburgers. Here's another question!

The Brandenburgers - could there be a connection??

Long time Canadian parliamentarian & Cabinet minister, Chrystia Freeland has troubling family ties to WWII Nazism in Ukraine. Why not Julia Brandenburger of Switzerland?? Someone needs to do a deep dive to find these connections.

According to Wiki, "The Brandenburgers were members of Nazi Germany's Wehrmacht special forces unit during World War II.

Originally, the unit was formed by and operated as an extension of the military's intelligence and counter-espionage organ, the Abwehr. Members of this unit took part in seizing operationally important targets by way of sabotage and infiltration."

Do people still proudly bear the name, Brandenburger in Germany & Switzerland??? Family ties are ties that bind even in today's fragmented society.

We've ventured down some creepy tunnels in this relentless pursuit of Truth. There can be no reconciliation of any kind until there is Truth. That seems to be rare and really scary for most people. We realize we cannot reach "most people". This is for those with working grey cells. We CAN and WILL navigate this shit no matter the stench. One day, Mother Earth will be healed. Will Humans be there?

