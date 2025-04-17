Bigger is Not Better

Farming today is an industry, agribusiness. Living creatures are treated as commodities. There is very little "humane" about the way animals are raised when $$$$ is the top and often only priority.

These unhealthy, humongous poultry farms face constant problems due to their very magnitude. All kinds of different housing, fans, air filters, lighting, food additives, sanitizers, etc. are needed to control the pathogen population among creatures who are living in a very stressful environment.

It’s big $$$ for those selling products, big investment for the family owned farm which is also often up to its neck in bank debt. The big tractors, the GPS, the Apps, the sensors, all cost $$. Fees, licenses and inspections add to the costs.

Grampa was a Farmer

My grandfather was a dairy farmer. His 4 brothers were all dairy farmers living in close proximity to each other in eastern Ontario. Three of five of Grampa's sisters were married to dairy farmers.

Grampa milked about 25 cows, growing all their feed on his farm. He also raised a few pigs, kept a team of horses well into the 60's and grew an immense garden behind the house. He was very proud of his Banty roosters who ruled the yard.

When it came time for Grampa to retire from farming, not one of his 5 sons wanted to continue farming. One by one they left home pursuing other livelihood. So he sold the farm for $1million to a cousin down the road. That family having bought up many local family farms, now runs a big operation. I haven't been down that road for some time. Last I heard a housing development was going up across the road. I wonder how they are all doing given that large farming ops generally produce noticeable odor.

One thing about cows - they must get outside, unlike pigs and fowl who can live their entire lives indoors with a little help from modern science and its germ pursuits.

Scale is Everything

Scale is everything in Agri Biz. Some poultry barns house as many as 40,000 birds. This is unsustainable. This IS the crux of the problem. Just too big.

Pecking Order

Have you ever heard the term "pecking order"?

Just how do you figure that works in a crowded barn full of 1000's of chickens?

Well, I'll tell you! It's not a pretty picture!

The birds often peck other birds to death. They then peck at the dead bodies, ingesting the flesh, ie cannibalizing their own kind. Every morning a farm worker cleans up the dead bodies.

Meanwhile, the Agri Biz farmer is at his computer or on his Smart phone juggling the $$ part of his vast operations.

At the same time, scientists, like Dr. Tina Widowski in university labs like University of Guelph do research on pecking and perching and other little things about chickens confined in very small quarters.

University of Saskatchewan Research

Dr. Karen Schwean-Lardner, at University of Saskatchewan does research "Determination of ideal perch space allowance for pullets". The idea was to figure out the minimum space a pullet needs to move around and learn to perch, a necessary and normal part of being a chicken.

Karen and her team determined that 15 cm was the minimum distance needed between birds and that birds in as little as 6 cm space didn't do so well. OMG.

In case you need help here, 15 cm is about 6 inches while 6 cm is little more than 2 inches, based on 2.54 cm = 1 inch.

So then when we Consumers go to buy eggs or chicken, what are our options? Most people go to the supermarket and buy what is available and what they feel they can afford.

Some people go to great effort and expense to source local and or organic produce. Local farmers running small family ops often run out of everything. They have no problem selling their goods.

The problem lies in the rules and how they are enforced, how more rules seem to favour the Agri Biz and crush the small farm operation. This isn't seems, it is by design and only getting worse under the One Health power grab.

Will farmers organizations step up and speak out?? It doesn't seem likely. They are too invested in the system and its presumed inevitable growth.

I saw an article in Druthers about a small farmer who was speaking out. I also saw an article in Canadian Poultry about a big farmer who was saying things that may not be true. Who are you going to believe??

Let's look a little closer at what was said. Consider all of this in the context of your own life, the food you eat, your present health and that of your family.

Brad & Donna Martin Family Farmers Echo Valley Ranch

Article published in March 2025 issue Druthers, p.2, "Our Egg Story". Brad describes how the Egg Farmers of Ontario came to his house, checking up on his operations.

Apparently, according to the RULES, the Martins had too many laying hens for their type of ops and therefore were required to cull any surplus birds. There was no health crisis or outbreak of any kind but as the Agent said, “It’s against the rules.”

Meanwhile, commercial producers house chickens in barns with a minimum of 14,000 birds with all the attendant health risks that system creates. Make sense of that!

Brad & Donna Martin both grew up on farms and wanted to continue farming. Located in Ontario, they got into grass farming in 2006 when they concluded that "conventional farming" was not for them.

According to their web site, "Under a natural system we are limited in how much we can produce, so we have chosen to market our products directly to people who appreciate the quality of food raised in a natural and sustainable way."

Brad states, "The Egg Board is actively working against Canadian farmers like me. The government tells people to buy Canadian, yet their own policies are forcing farmers out of business. My customers want my eggs. The Egg Board wants me to kill my hens.

"Now, I have a choice to make.

"Do I quietly take my birds behind the barn and do as I’m told?

"Or do I go public and fight for common sense?"

Brad's suggestion is unfortunately still about scale and making higher limits on numbers but it is reasonable in context.

"If we want Ontario farming to survive and thrive, we need to make room for small farmers to get started. The Chicken Board already allows 3,000 meat birds. The Egg Board should follow suit and increase the 100-hen cap to 1,000. If the market grows, the cap should grow too. This would help young farmers enter the industry and give consumers more choice for locally produced eggs."

Ray & Linda Nickel Family Farmers

Article published in Canadian Poultry, April 10, 2025, the industry rag.

Ray Nickel is Canadian Poultry Research Council CPRC's chair and the representative for Chicken Farmers of Canada (CFC). Ray is a graduate from University of BC with a degree in Ag Science. Currently, Ray is a director on the BC Chicken Marketing Board and a CFC director.

These industry-financed organizations work together promoting Agri Biz interests thru many research programs at universities.

Ray is a definite Agri businessman! He is a 3rd generation farmer and a family man. The Nickels are involved in primary production of chicken, commercial table eggs and turkeys, raising tens of thousands of birds every year. His huge farms are all located in the Fraser valley. The Nickels have a lot invested in their hi tech ops. How much $$ do they owe the bank, these days??

"Ray has been passionately involved in the BC agribusiness from an early age starting with his first tour of duty [note the military terminology] as Turkey grower association director and then president. He has been involved with numerous grower and producer associations with many years spent as the president of the B.C. Poultry Association."

Back in 2022, Nickel, who operates a farm in Abbotsford in the Fraser Valley, was forced to cull 60,000 chickens... He said his flock of about 9,000 turkeys on another farm were also euthanized in 2023.

The financial and emotional toll is devastating. Is Ray going to question what he does and how he does it??

More than 8.7 million commercial and backyard birds have been culled in the province, more than half the national toll of 14.5 million.

Let that sink in. This has more to do with the price of eggs than Trumps' tricky tariffs.

Of course, it's CFIA running the show, making and enforcing the rules, handed down from on high, the WOAH, WHO and the UN.

"Troy Bourque, a veterinary operations specialist for the CFIA, said Canada first detected the highly pathogenic avian flu in 2021 and had since gone through six waves of outbreaks.

"Bourque said that “if poultry is handled properly, it is safe. There’s no risk for bird flu by eating any poultry or eggs.”

"He said the industry is very focused on biosecurity to prevent introduction of the virus to flocks. But, when it happens, the CFIA follows a strict protocol.

"Farmers are mandated to report suspicion of avian flu in flocks to the CFIA. Bourque said the agency will quarantine the farm as it administers diagnostic tests. Then, if tests are positive, the animals are ordered to be destroyed.

"He said that on large farms, the animals are killed using CO2 gas, while for smaller flocks the bird’s necks are broken. Then, they are buried or composted."

Bourque makes it all sound so neat and simple, the mass killing of birds. What he fails to mention is that CFIA sometimes hires 3rd party companies to do the dirty job. These workers are often not properly trained in euthanizing animals. The picture is disgusting and far far from humane.

It is enough to spoil your appetite!

The CFIA Agents and the media are on a fear mongering campaign, ramping up their predictions constantly with very little evidence. Most people do not take the time to look deeper into the matter even though it controls the very food we eat.

If you watched the ostrich hearings April 15 and 16, you may have noticed 2 things; the talk is all about WOAH and their rules. The lawyers appear quite clueless and are learning as they go. What will the sleepy judge decide in this precedent setting case???

More importantly, what will We the People do about this situation? Whatever the decision for the Ostriches, We need to get the facts and get over our constant bickering. Pick and choose our battles very carefully. Food sovereignty is the goal but we are not equally privileged in that regard. Consumers and small producers need to get together, face the issues, fix the narrative so that it is fact based, truthful, and actually involves healthy nutritious food for everyone.

If you can dream it, you can do it.

Be kind; be Human

Links

https://www.eggfarmers.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/2025-03-19_Research-grant-program-issue-7.pdf

https://druthers.ca/newspapers/

https://www.canadianpoultrymag.com/with-8-7m-birds-dead-b-c-farmers-assess-avian-flu-toll-and-worry-about-whats-next/?oly_enc_id=4135D6760401B8Y