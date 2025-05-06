How Do You Get from CFIA the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to Cameco?

"You can go in a Crunk Car if you wish" or "You might like going in a Zumble Zay."

This is a very difficult piece to write. I've made some false starts over the past several days. It's about the Labyrinth and Glimmers that become Glaring.

It has now become very clear that One Health is an upside down, topsy turvy, helter skelter, reverse image of Indigenous Knowledge. This is the most diabolical sort of Theft. Can you see it? These purveyors of One Health and World Government want you to believe this is about "All Our Relations"!

Western College of Veterinary Medicine WCVM at U Sask ties to U Guelph

In my ongoing deep digging on CFIA, the trail has now led to the University of Saskatchewan Western College of Veterinary Medicine and the Research goings on there.

Any deep digging on Canadian Food Inspection Agency CFIA inevitably leads to research centres like University of Guelph, OVC Ontario Veterinary College where an entire department is now dedicated to One Health. Many CFIA Agents are themselves graduates of UGuelph.

For example, CFIA Agent Yohannes Berhane, is a research scientist at CFIA's National Centre for Foreign Animal Diseases Winnipeg Laboratory, a level 4 top security biolab. Yohannes is adjunct professor at BOTH University of Guelph and USask. Dr. Yohannes Berhane is also a WOAH World Organization for Animal Health expert on Avian Influenza. This man of many hats is a strong Influencer in the One Health movement.

There are 5 departments or units at OVC Ontario Veterinary College where teaching, research and product development go on at a frenzied and costly pace. The well known Byram Bridle works at his lab in the Department of Pathobiology at OVC. Associate Professor Bridle and others have just published their latest findings on Covid.

Scrutiny leads to ties to other institutions like the sister WCVM Western College of Veterinary Medicine based at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon. Plenty of research goes on there.

VIDO and One Health

The Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac) is located at the University of Saskatchewan.

They write on their web site:

"To strengthen Canada’s role in responding to infectious diseases, the University of Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac) works with international partners to study human and animal pathogens and develop solutions.

"With 150 interdisciplinary personnel, over $200 million in containment infrastructure, and more than four decades of experience, we develop vaccines and technologies that protect health."

This is very ironic if you know a few things about SK Saskatchewan. like its huge uranium mining and processing industry going on in the northern region. Cameco has some of the biggest uranium operations in the world there in Dene/Cree territory where people suffer the consequences of pollution and environmental degradation while receiving little of the benefits often promised to them.

University of Saskatchewan Research and Westinghouse SMR's

Nothing to Do with Canola Oil or Chickens

In poking around USask research and news, this doozey caught my eye:

Westinghouse and USask partner to advance eVinci® Microreactor

Westinghouse Electric Company and the University of Saskatchewan (USask) announce the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for technical collaboration designed to accelerate the deployment of the eVinci® microreactor in Saskatchewan. By Westinghouse Electric Company Apr 17, 2025"

“USask has a rich history of nuclear research and innovation. Our collaboration with Westinghouse amplifies our commitment to advancing the clean energy solutions our world needs,” said Dr. Terry Fonstad, Associate Vice-President Research at USask. “This multidisciplinary research, involving USask’s School of Environment and Sustainability (SENS), College of Engineering and other departments, has the potential to make a profound, positive impact. By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we can drive forward advancements that will benefit our communities and enable us to set a global standard for clean energy innovation.”

As part of the collaboration, SENS has conducted an economic analysis of the benefits and opportunities an eVinci microreactor could bring if deployed in remote communities to provide reliable and resilient power and heat. Results from the economic analysis, which covers impacts to community growth and investment, health and safety, will be announced in the coming months."

Westinghouse signed a similar arrangement with McMaster University just days earlier. McMaster boasts it is Canada's "nuclear university".

We already know that nuclear reactors are not safe yet they are being promoted today as clean, carbon free renewable energy. If you say it enuf times. you'll believe it.

Everyday people are wondering if this is the day nuclear war wipes out 1/2 of humanity somewhere. Meanwhile, the nuclear industry grinds on relentlessly pushing its program.

The Westinghouse/USask agreement has some background, how did we miss that?!

Back in November 2023 Cameco and partner Brookfield Assets bought Westinghouse. Now Prime Minister of Canada banker Mark Carney was then CEO of Brookfield which got 51% or controlling interests in the company. Carney resigned in January 2025 to run for PM. He put his assets into a trust fund. How much, we don't know? Conflict of interest, how dare you say that! Carney is a shrewd and clever man!

Westinghouse is bringing plenty of revenue to Cameco, it appears.

Westinghouse’s total 2024 revenue was $4.3 billion (US) with 53% of that in the Americas. Westinghouse is a nuclear cartel covering all aspects of build, engineering and maintenance but NOT construction or liability.

The 2024 revenue from the nuclear fuel business unit was approximately $1.5 billion (US), representing approximately 36% of Westinghouse’s total 2024 revenue.

Westinghouse is very confident

(War and Rumours of War)

CLEAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS = NUCLEAR REACTORS SMR'S

"Amid the ongoing demand growth and global energy security concerns, we expect there will be new opportunities for Westinghouse to compete for and win new business. Westinghouse’s reputation as a global leader in the nuclear industry and its position as the only fully European supplier for certified VVER fuel assemblies are expected to benefit its Core business as Central and Eastern European countries seek to develop a reliable fuel supply chain independent of Russia.

In term of new construction, beyond the countries currently advancing plans to invest in nuclear energy and approaching an FID, several other countries are considering or reconsidering the deployment of new nuclear plants. Sweden, Finland, Slovenia, Netherlands, Slovakia, UK, US and Canada are all considering nuclear energy and each represents a potential opportunity for Westinghouse’s AP1000 technology."

The AP300 small modular reactor and the eVinci microreactor are expected to offer the same carbon-free baseload benefits as larger nuclear reactor technologies, but are tailored for specific applications, including industrial, remote mining, off-grid communities, defense facilities and critical infrastructure. As with the AP1000 reactor, they are expected to have applications beyond electricity generation, including district and process heat, desalination and hydrogen production. We remain optimistic about the future competitiveness of these technologies and their potential to make a meaningful contribution to Westinghouse’s long-term financial performance. However, both are currently in the development phase with a market and business case for these new products continuing to evolve.

While constantly calling them SMR Small Modular Reactors, they do tell it like it is in their annual report: New build, which designs, develops and procures equipment for new nuclear reactors.

Gordon Edwards, CCNR

The intrepid Gordon Edwards calls them SMNR's. He writes,

"Small Modular Nuclear Reactors

SMRs (or SMNRs) are Dirty, Dangerous Distractions. They are DDDs.

They are DIRTY because they produce radioactive waste of all categories – low-level, intermediate-level, and high-level. It is by far the most deadly waste byproduct that any industry has ever created.

Every SMR is DANGEROUS because it is not just a machine for generating electricity, it is also a warehouse of radioactive poisons that can do tremendous damage for centuries to come if anything happens to disperse those poisons into the environment, such as an act of warfare (e.g. aerial bombardment) or sabotage, or a plane crash or a violent earthquake. Once released, these poisons will contaminate the food we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe, and the damage will last for generations."

Never mind that.

SaskPower has every intention of building nuclear reactors, smnr's that can be installed in "remote" locations. The first ones will likely be tested on Indigenous communities as is the imperial tradition.

A Bit of Context on Wollaston Lake and Dene

1985 Blockade against Uranium Mining

In June 1985 members of the Wollaston FN, other area FN's and anti nuclear activists staged a blockade to stop uranium mining in their territory. The details of this action are well documented in Miles Goldstick's "Wollaston: People Resisting Genocide".

That was 40 years ago and many of the main participants have dropped their robes and walked the Blue Road. {Adele Ratt, Jay Mason RIP Rest in Power}

Yet the population at Wollaston Lake has increased against all odds. And the uranium mining continues at Cigar Lake and McArthur River/Key Lake amid considerable opposition and controversy. Currently, nuclear energy is touted as green and renewable. And it is the plan of the future.

According to wiki,

“Rabbit Lake is the second largest uranium milling facility in the western world, and is the longest-operating uranium production facility in Saskatchewan. The facility is located approximately 800 km north of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on the northeast edge of the uranium rich Athabasca Basin. The closest community is Wollaston Lake, about 40 kilometers by lake or air.

Treated effluent from the Rabbit Lake uranium mine is released into Hidden Bay on the south-western side of the lake."

2025 Wollaston Lake update - If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em

It appears that PAGC leadership continues to be pro industry. Note some of the sneaky language in the Prince Albert Grand Council pagc 2024 report:

“The remediation of the Gunner Mine site, which closed in 1963, is finally nearing completion. For decades, contaminants flowed into the lake, damaging our environment. In 2024, thanks to over $300 million in provincial investment and the work of the Saskatchewan Research Council, we’ve entered the final stages of cleanup.

This project focused on restoring our land and it also created jobs and brought economic benefits to our communities. It’s a major achievement for the Athabasca region.

This year, we forged a groundbreaking partnership with SaskPower and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to tackle energy costs and sustainability in our communities. Together, we are exploring cleaner, alternative energy options, focusing on reducing expenses and finding solutions that work for us. This partnership is the first of its kind, and by working with external experts, we’re ensuring a brighter, more sustainable future for PAGC First Nations."

This is some slick talk, well financed by relentless corporatists and military planners.

Cameco’s 2024 Annual Report tells Investors that "Risks and hazards generally applicable to the mining, milling and processing facilities we operate, and advanced projects include:

• catastrophic accidents resulting in large-scale releases of hazardous chemicals, or a tailings facility failure

or blockades or other acts of social or political activism”.

The Cameco report reminds investors of assumptions that there will not be any significant adverse consequences to Westinghouse’s business resulting from business disruptions, including those relating to supply disruptions, economic or political uncertainty and volatility, labour relation issues, and operating risks;

and risks:

the risk to Westinghouse’s business associated with potential production disruptions, including those related to global supply chain disruptions, global economic uncertainty, political volatility, labour relations issues, and operating risks

• the risk that Westinghouse’s strategies may change, be unsuccessful, or have unanticipated consequences

• the risk that Westinghouse may fail to comply with nuclear licence and quality assurance requirements at its facilities

• the risk that Westinghouse’s new technologies may not work as anticipated.

At the same time USask and Westinghouse partnered up on the SMR's, this article in Nuclear Newswire was published:

U.S. advances microreactor program for military sites

Mon, Apr 14, 2025, 10:30AMNuclear News

The Defense Innovation Unit announced April 10 next steps in the Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations (ANPI) program, launched in 2024 to deploy microreactor nuclear systems for increased power reliability at select military locations.”

Of course it doesn't stop there but I'm running out of meter time.

Notes (in no particular order)

https://www.cameco.com/sites/default/files/documents/CCO%202024%20Q4%20MDA%20FS%20Notes.pdf

https://pagc.sk.ca/category/annual-reports/

https://news.usask.ca/articles/research/2025/westinghouse-and-usask-partner-to-advance-evinci-microreactor.php

https://info.westinghousenuclear.com/en-ca/news-insights/westinghouse-and-mcmaster-university-collaborate-on-evinci-microreactor-0

https://www.saskpower.com/our-power-future/creating-a-cleaner-power-future/future-supply-planning

Sask Power has every intention of bringing in the smr's to SK. part of their future plan for renewable enregy, low carbon emissions.

https://www.ccnr.org/SMR-Tracker_2021.pdf

https://www.ans.org/news/article-6931/us-advances-microreactor-program-for-military-sites/

Is nuclear war inevitable????