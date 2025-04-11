ILLUMINAting the Halls of Academia The 51st State and "Boom Boom" Gottlieb

Turkey Farmers of Canada

Turkey Farmers of Canada vigorously lobby the Canadian government Agencies like CFIA. PHIL BOYD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR of TFC is the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Vaccination Task Force Co-Chair along with Dr. Mary Jane Ireland, CFIA Executive Director of the Animal Health Directorate, Canada's CVO Chief Veterinary Officer & Delegate to WOAH World Organization for Animal Health, sister to WHO World Health Organization.

TFC gets funding from the Canadian Government, $941,238.00 for 2024 so they can influence policy and regulation.

typical mega poultry farm somewhere

Here's a brief sampling of their lobbying efforts:

Biosecurity: Turkey Farmers of Canada (TFC) works closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to ensure that the industry operates under strict bio-security guidelines, to eradicate any diseases of significance if they emerge, and ensure adequate compensation is available for those producers that must have their flocks euthanized due to an ordered cull.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) regulations, food products labeling of packaging

Canadian Food Inspection Agency - POULTRY REJECTION PROJECT: Turkey Farmers of Canada closely monitors revision to poultry inspection practices which negatively impact producers or undermines the competitiveness of the processing sector due to cost recovery/downloading of inspection responsibilities.

Poultry Councils

There's the Farm Products Council of Canada and there is the Poultry Industry Council. One is a national outfit while the other is Ontario provincial. The Egg Farmers of Canada are part of the FPCC, the Egg Farmers of Ontario belong to the PIC. Directors have 2 hats. And so on ad nauseam, this is dirty work. These industry organizations claim to represent farmers from whom they collect dues and to whom they sell the products they lobby into policy and regulations.

Farm Products Council of Canada

The Council supervises the operations of national marketing agencies to ensure that each one accomplishes what it was set up to do...

In its operations, the Council consults the agencies as well as provincial and territorial governments and other departments and agencies of the Government of Canada. The Council approves agency orders and regulations. It also hears complaints about agency decisions.

Members:

Egg Farmers of Canada (EFC)

Chicken Farmers of Canada (CFC)

Turkey Farmers of Canada (TFC)

Canadian Hatching Egg Producers (CHEP)

TFC Turkey Farmers of Canada has a total of 12 directors, which includes the Chair, who is elected amongst TFC membership. There are eight provincial members: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

These provinces have their own organizations such as the Turkey Farmers of Ontario, 1120 – 100 Conestoga College Blvd, Kitchener, ON.

Poultry Industry Council

The membership of PIC Poultry Industry Council is pretty impressive.

Founding members: Chicken Farmers of Ontario, Egg Farmers of Ontario, OBHECC Ontario Broiler Hatching Egg & Chick Commission, Turkey Farmers of Ontario, Archer's Poultry Farm, Bonnie's Chick Hatchery Ltd, Frey's Hatchery Ltd, McKinley Hatchery, Ontario Broiler Chicken Hatching Egg Producers Association.

Corporate Members include Alltech, Aviagen Turkeys, Aviagen, Arkell Research Station U of G, Burnbrae Farms, Ceva Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Cda Inc., Cargill, Chicken Farmers of Cda, Darling Ingredients, Cumberland AGCO, Hayters Turkey Farms, Hendrix Genetics, , Georgia Poultry, Kemin, Livestock Research Innovtion Corp., Merck, Merck Animal Health Intervet Cda Corp., National Bank of Cda, OFA, Neogen, Pols, Probiotech, Protekta, Pro=Active Technologies inc., TD Canada Trust - Agriculture, Vetoquinol Pharmaceuticals, Turkey Farmers of Cda, Zoetis and others.

Premium Corporate Sponsors: Burnbrae Farms, POLS, Georgia Poultry, New Life Mills, Ceva, CBS BioPlatforms.

The PIC offices are conveniently located on the UGuelph campus, Arkell Research Centre. Both AAFC and CFIA have offices nearby. You can make your rounds on your bicycle.

While Illumina is not on the PIC list, yet they work with universities like Guelph & McMaster who receive $$ from the PIC members. Not only labyrinthine hallways but there must be tunnels and heliports on top of their fortress towers. Egad!!!

Turkey Farmers of Ontario

Turkey Farmers of Ontario is a farmer-led organization that promotes animal care and an efficient innovative marketing system for the industry to make turkey a healthy and regular choice for Canadian consumers..represents approximately 160 turkey farmers across the province.

The TFO board of directors consists of members from each of 4 regions. For exmple, District #2 – Brant, City Of Hamilton, Corporation Of Haldimand & Norfolk Counties And Region Of Niagara is represented by Directors: Matt Steele and Kurtis Allaer. Steele is on the board of TFC.

A quick link from TFO leads to the Ontario Poultry Research Centre at the Arkell Research Station, University of Guelph. We just can't get away from this place!

"The Arkell Research Station is the home of a diverse poultry operation. With five barns, which include a combined total of 40 independent research areas with a variety of current housing systems, the Ontario Poultry Research Centre collects data and provides support for approved research projects. The facility is owned by Agricultural Research and Innovation Ontario ARIO and managed by U of G through the Ontario Agri-Food Innovation Alliance."

All kinds of ways the $$ gets from Gov & Industry to the hungry researchers. I do wish they’d get their names straight!

"The poultry research centre is a partnership between the Government of Ontario through the Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario (ARIO) and the poultry sector's four regulatory boards Chicken Farmers of Ontario, Egg Farmers of Ontario, Ontario Broiler Hatching Egg and Chick Commission and the Turkey Farmers of Ontario and the

Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario ARIO operates 14 research centres in Ontario. The ones involving animals are at or near Guelph.

The Ontario Agri-Food Innovation Alliance Research and Innovation Program invests in research that aligns with the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness (OMAFA) priorities of supporting strong rural communities, keeping our food safe, and developing a prosperous, environmentally sustainable agri-food sector in Ontario."

With so much research going on at University of Guelph, it's hard to tell who does what and where and who pays the bills. Here's the Ontario Agri-Food Innovation Alliance throwing $$$ around: "Alliance-funded research leverages over 240 U of G faculty experts."

Alliance expert: D r. Shu Chen

We zoomed in on Alliance expert: Dr. Shu Chen, Senior Research Scientist & Manager, Agriculture and Food Laboratory, University of Guelph. Dr. Chen and her team research and work at "Keeping disease-causing microbes out of Ontario's food supply".

Sounds like a noble and worthy task but what exactly are they doing?? And who else is involved?

Chen and associated researchers have recently collaborated with:

Public Health Agency of Canada

Health Canada

Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

U of G faculty from departments of Food Science and Integrative Biology

Egg Farmers of Ontario

Biotechnology firm Illumina Canada <<<<

Health diagnostics solution company Hygiene

Chen and her team provide improved tools [with the help of Illumina's very costly and up to date technologies] to help public health and food inspection agencies, researchers and the wider food industry better understand and manage contamination events and prevent outbreaks.

The word PCR comes up frequently in the descriptions of her work on research gate. Chen is a prolific publisher and collaborator on food safety research often with international partners. One study was named, "Application of a CRISPR Sequence-Based Method for a Large-Scale Assessment of Salmonella Serovars in Ontario Poultry Production Environments"

Make an Alliance connection Email Shu: schen@uoguelph.ca

Dr. Chen & Biotechnology Firm ILLUMINA

Illumina's stocks are trading at abt $70 at a time when stock markets are in chaos. How long will this last? Meanwhile, they can pour $$$ into research at Guelph University and then profit from the results.

According to Illumina's web site,

"This is the genome era"

Together, we can unlock the power of the genome to improve human health for all"

If you believe that, I've got some real estate for sale on the Moon, let's talk.

Illumina has offices across the USA, China, UK, Israel, I don't see Canada...

Corporate Headquarters 5200 Illumina Way, San Diego, CA 92122

"At Illumina, our goal is to apply innovative technologies to the analysis of genetic variation and function, making studies possible that were not even imaginable just a few years ago...mission critical to deliver innovative, flexible, and scalable solutions to meet the needs of our customers. As a global company that places high value on collaborative interactions...Illumina innovative sequencing and array technologies are fueling groundbreaking advancements in life science research, translational and consumer genomics, and molecular diagnostics."

These Agents of One Health are trying to persuade us that individualized genome based health care will solve all our modern day problems. Yet when we look around, more and more people cannot afford a family doctor, more people do not trust the health care system and more people are sick with life style pollution related illnesses. What's really going on??

The Chairman of the Board of Directors at Illumina is Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD, appointed recently. He was Commissioner of the US Food & Drug Admin FDA from 2017 to 2019 during Trump's 1st term. He held various positions at FDA before then.

At Illumina, Gottlieb works on "expanding consumer choice and safety". He is Special Partner at the venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates and a Resident Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research, and he serves as a director of Pfizer, Aetion, Tempus Labs, National Resilience and the Mount Sinai Medical System.

What else can we say here??

Plenty. You may need oxygen for the rest of this report.

New Enterprise Associates

Scott Gottlieb is Special Partner at the venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates. A large team of master money manipulators, 50 confident squaddies. no wonder. Some of them are top ranking heavy hitters, globalist leaders, even a WEF Young Global Leader, history at IBM, Microsoft, Cloudflare, NIH, Morgan Stanley, and Lehman Brothers, Kaiser Permanente Ventures GE, Dell and many others.

NEA boasts of being "behind some of the most transformational innovations in healthcare and technology over the past five decades."

Their ties to many corporations you never heard of will require another entire report.

Illumina and McMaster

Illumina is involved in research at McMaster University, Hamilton, ON, not that far from Guelph. See previous Rainy Day substacks for reports on McMaster University, WHO Collaborating Centres and MILO McMaster Industry Liaison Office.

McMaster University hosts an annual Multiomics Day.

The Pitch: "Biology is multi-layered and complex. Traditional experiments overlook significant information by only investigating one layer of life’s complexity. Multiomics removes guesswork to unlock a deeper understanding of complex issues. It explores multiple ‘omes’ — combinations of the genome, proteome, transcriptome, and epigenome — in one experiment."

Let’s discover the power of Multiomics and learn how Multiomics can fuel your research breakthrough$$$$$

The Multiomics Day with CRLB-GMEL is $ponsored by Illumina, Olink and 10X Genomics.

Scott "Boom Boom" Gottlieb

The Board of Directors at Illumina is not your usual international mix of heavy hitters. In spite of their claims to be a "diverse" crew, the names tell it all: Gottlieb, Siegel, even an Epstein.

Scott Gottlieb, MD, a family man, author and CNBC pundit is a belligerent man, confident in his own authority. Back in November, he was saying that RFK Jr. would cause millions of deaths if he got his way.

Early on as the FDA top dog, Gottlieb approved Kite Pharma Israeli Scientists application for Lymphoma Treatment. This was reported in the Jewish Press:

“Today marks another milestone in the development of a whole new scientific paradigm for the treatment of serious diseases. In just several decades, gene therapy has gone from being a promising concept to a practical solution to deadly and largely untreatable forms of cancer,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. “This approval demonstrates the continued momentum of this promising new area of medicine and we’re committed to supporting and helping expedite the development of these products. We will soon release a comprehensive policy to address how we plan to support the development of cell-based regenerative medicine. That policy will also clarify how we will apply our expedited programs to breakthrough products that use CAR-T cells and other gene therapies. We remain committed to supporting the efficient development of safe and effective treatments that leverage these new scientific platforms.”

But it was an ad in Jewish Press that caught my attention and led to this link:

<https://naamit.com/jerusalem-investment-opportunity/>

Your investment opportunity

in the hottest, fastest growing, newest neighborhood of Arnona/Talpiot

Jerusalem

For your perfect home in Israel.

Email: Naamit@Naamit.com

Tel (Israel): 052-526-9994

Tel (US): 1-646-335-0334

It's disgusting beyond words after the carnage and rubble in Palestine we have viewed in the media. Both Trump & Netanyahu have so little respect for life that they smurk and say "Ooops" when hundreds of Palestinian children are murdered and maimed and starved everyday in this horrific chapter in Human history. Such shameless hypocrisy!

Bridging the Diagnosis Gap for Canada's Indigenous Children

The Silent Genomes Project is building a first-of-its-kind variant library for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis populations

So says the very sly Illumina about their Indigenous project. It's as sinister as Bill Gates talking about over population & vaccines in the same breath. Yet it seems to please many Indigenous people looking for recognition, even sovereignty in their own lives.

Speaking from the highest of moral grounds, Illumina even references UNDRIP as they go on to say: “The dream of precision medicine is to tailor diagnoses and treatments to each patient based on their individual DNA and living environment. If a patient with a suspected genetic disorder belongs to an ethnic population that's well represented in reference databases, their doctor can rule out the vast majority of their personal genetic variations that are common among that population and unlikely to be causing disease. But most of the genomic data currently available comes from people of European ancestry.

The lack of reference data for Canada's Indigenous groups leaves clinicians with hundreds of thousands of variants of unknown significance, creating health care inequity as Indigenous patients face more difficult and uncertain paths to diagnosis."

Sounds like more of the One Health tripe.

The question remains, "why do Indigenous people always want in?" even when it is not a good thing we want into but cannot see that because it's what "white people" do!! Indigenous people have been made invisible for so long that any attention now seems welcome.

So many problems and crises. So many ways to identify and focus. what are we to do?

We need to be careful what battles we choose. We must never give up. Darkest hour before the Dawn. For the Seven Generations. All Our Relations!!

