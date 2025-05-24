There’s lots being said right now about the Universal Ostrich Farm . I’m not going to recap all the news. This is just a short note to update my view on the matter.

Did you ever feel like you were being jerked around? A prank is one thing but this is cruel and maybe harmful. It is often hard to tell if someone sincerely believes in what they are doing or if they are running some kinda scam. It seems really odd that kovid skeptics would be flocking to a farm where research is being conducted on birds specifically the charming and amazing ostrich, to find cures for covid and avian flu. What i want to know is where does a farm at Edgewood BC, get samples of covid and hpai??? How many such bush operations have access to disease samples??? A guy whose initials are D.D. really had a go at the ostriches but he also declared that official labs are safe which is far from true. There are too many such labs where scientists torture animals in search of phantom cures, cultivating dangerous diseases all over the world and often transporting them from lab to lab. By what means??? I may feel somewhat had by the ostrich girls but I am glad my attention has been drawn to the crimes of CFIA Agents of Doom. The dig goes on. Use your little grey cells!

