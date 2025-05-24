Rainy.Day’s Substack

:karen-ann :lucyk macdonald
May 24Edited

EMF radiation and Biotech is exactly the mess near me at the the local BC edgewood Ostrich farm psy ops rave is mere 1 hour from me as the 13th klanmother presently assisting on the sinixt lands here.

they have refused to deal with the level of severity and what was in those birds injected and the DUMB military ongoing base Nelson to Vernon with DEW chemical and biological as well here on the fault lines that are moving out here connected to pole shift axial seamount/cascadia volcanos.

david dickson and professor dr. dolores cahill warned after she worked on ostrich bio adjuncts and vaccine agenda then add in anti nano tech tony pantalleresco & sabrina wallace WBAN 7G terahertz on our fires, fog serratia /toxoplasmosis gondii to trypanosoma cruzi T cruzi picked on my GENIUS insight scalar rife biofield devices to and GMO weird rain all month here all.

i have ill clients all in the okanagan and kootenays. i prefer rather than transporting all over to incinerate on site for containment rather than as as the court said bury land hazard disposal.

note

as no biolab/CERN/NBC nuclear is totally safe- its means at least level 2-5 they use precautions for some safety. this is graphene as aka AI black GOO to the & 7G terahertz avian WBAN to patent them and payload any disease via DEW tech in them or around them, like a ticking bomb frequency war.

SABRINA WALLACE IOB WBAN war covert ops above top secret vacc/vial

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a and non vaxer420 https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420

prof engelstein 7G SMART MESH QUANTUM DOTS smart dust INTO BIRDS TOO

https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/advanced-mesh-surveillance-hunt-the?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=3118084&post_id=163886141&utm_campaign=email-play-

US/canada AI cyber military national guard intelligence Vet A ryanveli.com

https://rumble.com/v6tnb2f-dumbs-ostriches-solutions-and-balls-karen-macdonald-and-ryan-veli-20-05-202.html?fbclid=IwY2xjawKbcmRleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFCcUEwVHdVT3BzRVhoQXlCAR7U_RtDrk9kZsAnJ271pn_wkK6xhNLVnhCUfUum9U-_Oh99FtKosWC4Kv836g_aem_BwVtUhm6WfXCTNBoZgxQag

worked on ostrich vacc then became whistleblower warning dangers is DR DELORES cahill ( see LINKS below- mind blower) tests on ostriches ireland

https://rumble.com/v15anqp-prof.-dolores-cahill-and-prof.-sucharit-bhakdi-after-the-world-got-injected.html?e9s=src_v1_cw&playlist_id=watch-history

dr tom cowan https://www.bitchute.com/video/hUOYnR1DpAzX/?list=notifications&randomize=false

https://x.com/dksdata https://x.com/dksdata/status/1924565628054339929

https://drrobertyoung.com/bird-flu-virus-or-electro-magnetic-pollution-has-killed-millions-of-birds-in-norway-worldwide/

thank you,

klanmother/Quantum Nurse radionics biofeedback

:karenann

