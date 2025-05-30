The problem is scale. Bigger is not better. It is much worse.

At the top of the Hierarchy, One Health and Global Governance, Technocrats, leaders jockeying for preeminence and credibility.

Some people are aware to some or other degree but to many, the terms have little or no meaning, not even heard, much less understood.

It's a much different picture at Canada's universities where lab scientists and their profs are busy searching for the holy grail, the golden egg or whatever under the mantra of One Health. There's even an entire Undergraduate Program dedicated to One Health at the Ontario Veterinary College OVC, University of Guelph.

I'm a down to earth person, not a professional or celebrity or expert. Worked in food production and service various aspects. From where I sit, the problems are pretty obvious, have been for some time and are only getting more outrageous each day. There are a lotta sick people in our affluent society. What is going on??

Man Can Never Conquer Nature and Should Stop Trying

We have an ongoing eye on CFIA - who by the way are really under attack, so much so, their agents are getting scared and they should be - AND their endless connections to academia, universities like Guelph & the Ontario Veterinary College, Saskatchewan & the Western Veterinary College of Medicine, Toronto and McMaster (Hamilton) raking in the $$$funding to conduct foolish experiments, often cruel experiments, sadly on innocent animals of all kinds.

According to Volker Gerdtz, Director & CEO at VIDO, Vaccine & Infectious Disease Organization, BioLabs 3 & 4, U Sask, there is a global shortage of research animals. Ponder that!

Here's some of the latest I've uncovered. Sometimes it just makes me sit down for a bit as I can't get my head around the cruelty of human beings.

Endless research on all our relations is not OK. It's not helpful to Humanity, it's just making piles of $$$ for some unbalanced people. I've never liked the idea of knowingly injecting caged animals with toxins and poisons just to see what will happen. This is a form of Insanity that many people accept as fine and necessary.

The problems are man made and seldom addressed or solved in an honest way. I'm getting to this bit about sheep and you aint gonna like it.

Nature has cycles. If we live by those cycles we flourish and prosper. If we defy those natural laws, we will suffer. It's pretty simple. Some people incorporate this concept into their religion but it is just practical and basic if you look at it.

It's about the sheep as i was saying.

Here's the gist of it. I'm trying to be as accurate and concise as possible.

In February 2019, Katie Clow and Jane Parmley joined the Faculty of the Department of Population Medicine, at the Ontario Veterinary College OVC of University of Guelph.

Jane becomes associate professor in One Health epidemiology.

Katie becomes assistant professor in One Health...did internships at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency CFIA, World Health Organization WHO and Centers for Disease Control CDC...completing a PhD with Dr. Claire Jardine, postdoctoral fellowship with Dr. Scott Weese... research focuses predominately on the ecology and epidemiology of tick-borne zoonoses.

Katie Clow Department of Population Medicine

former Chair of the Board of Directors, Veterinarians Without Borders VWB/VSF Canada

Applied Epidemiological Research for One Health

Dr. Katie Clow, Asst Professor, One Health, Dept of Population Medicine, Ontario Veterinary College, U Guelph. Principal Investigator for the Applied Epidemiological Research for One Health AEROH Lab at Guelph.

Katie Clow studies pets livestock and other animals and infectious diseases, for example this research on sheep. Is it really necessary to do all this to find out what we already know??

Cache a Killer: Cache Valley virus seropositivity and associated farm management risk factors in sheep in Ontario, Canada.

Names of the Investigators and their institutions

Michele D. BergevinID1*, Victoria Ng1,2, Paula Menzies1, Antoinette Ludwig3, Samira Mubareka4,5, Katie M. Clow1

1 Population Medicine, University of Guelph, Guelph, Ontario, Canada,

2 National Microbiology Laboratory Branch, Public Health Agency of Canada, Guelph, Ontario, Canada,

3 National Microbiology Laboratory Branch, Public Health Agency of Canada, St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada,

4 Sunnybrook Health Research Institute, Toronto, Ontario, Canada,

5 Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Cache Valley virus (CVV) disease is a mosquito-borne zoonosis endemic to North America.

Farm recruitment - Big on Social Media and Propaganda

The five largest sheep districts in Ontario (districts 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7), based on total number of ewes, were chosen for farm recruitment]. A combination of random and convenience samplingfor farm recruitment was implemented. Initially, the Ontario Sheep Farmers (OSF), a non-profit organization that promotes, supports, and advocates for the sheep industry, randomly identified and solicited by mail for study participation 20 farms in each of the five districts.

Shepherds were eligible to participate if they had at least 20 mature ewes that had given birth at least once and had been on the farm prior to the previous summer (June 2020) to ensure a minimum of one full season of potential exposure to mosquitoes. Shepherds were asked to return the response form in the prepaid envelope included with the solicitation letter regardless of whether they chose to participate, and to provide a reason if they declined.

A second round of recruitment was initiated three months later, whereby the chairs of each district were contacted and asked to redistribute the solicitation letter using social media avenues and word of mouth typically used to communicate news to their district's OSF members. Shepherds who agreed to participate, and that met the eligibility criteria, were enrolled in the study on a first-come first-serve basis until 18 farms were secured.

After rigorous recruitment efforts, eighteen farms agreed to participate in the study. Recruitment strategies secured farms via the original recruitment letter, weekly newsletters, a rural county newspaper article describing the study, and non-profit social media websites aimed at sheep producers. Shepherds originally solicited by mail that provided a reason for declining to participate stated either ineligibility due to insufficient flock size or no longer farming.

This is the really chilling part of their "research"!!!

...CVV disease affects both humans & animals but is mostly reported & studied in sheep, where it often presents as lethal congenital deformities. Pre-weaning mortality rates in sheep typically range from 10% to 30% in Canada...

...In North America, CVV has been isolated from over 40 mosquito species [2, 8–10], of which 30 are established in Ontario.., the role these mosquito species play in viral transmission is still unknown, vector competency studies are needed to further elucidate the significance of these findings...

It's all about the $$$$

To achieve desired weight points in lambs for New Year's holidays when market demand is significantly higher than other times of the calendar year, it is a common practice in Ontario to breed sheep in late summer to lamb in December and January. Consequently, early gestation coincides with peak viral activity in mosquitoes.

This is how the Ontario Sheep Farmers encourage their members. The OSF is conveniently located at 130 Malcolm Road Guelph,

The economic factors affecting Ontario lamb prices are usually beyond a producer's control, but by studying the lamb holiday markets, producers do have an opportunity to prepare their product for an optimal weight range and time to improve the price they receive.

The producer run Ontario Sheep Farmers embraces an open market policy allowing producers to have free choice in how they market live sheep, lambs or wool. In support of this, the Ontario Sheep Farmers website provides online Ontario public auction market volume and price history by live market weight class. Weekly updates are provided each Wednesday for the proceeding 7 day period, and a phone in market message service exists. We recommend that producers, whether new or experienced, invest time at the local auction market or at district meetings to gain knowledge of current market buyers and preferences. The markets are always changing!

Research is a dirty word

Over the past 3 months since I became more acutely aware of the food security issues in our lives today triggered by the ongoing events at an ostrich farm in BC, I have started to dislike the very word "research". It has come to connote opportunism, greed, dishonesty and cruelty. If the Ostrich girls are conducting research, then I am not on board with that. I do continue to oppose the killing of healthy animals, the stamping out policy of CFIA and the dangerous over reach of technocracy.

Are you in it for the long haul? We need to keep the Seven Generations in Mind and Heart at all Times. Enjoy the sunshine, the rain, the breeze, every such moment is a victory.

We never give up!