2d

this is a really weird one:

https://www.who.int/news/item/29-05-2025-who--africa-cdc-and-rki-expand-unique-partnership-to-strengthen-collaborative-surveillance-in-africa

The World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and the governments of Canada and the United Kingdom announced today the expansion of the successful Health Security Partnership to Strengthen Disease Surveillance in Africa (HSPA) to seven countries on the continent.

The HSPA initiative has been supported from the start by the Government of Canada’s Weapons Threat Reduction Program, with additional funding in phase two from the Government of the United Kingdom.

https://www.international.gc.ca/world-monde/issues_development-enjeux_developpement/peace_security-paix_securite/non_proliferation.aspx?lang=eng

Canada’s Weapons Threat Reduction Program

The Weapons Threat Reduction Program is Canada’s flagship contribution to the G7-led Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction. Since the program’s establishment in 2002, Canada has delivered more than $1.6 billion in projects to address chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear proliferation and terrorism threats.

