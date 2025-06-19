The G7 Know it Alls decided that Agriculture was not a worthy topic for their 2025 meeting in Kananaskis Saskatchewan, Canada. As a result, some other globalist actors decided to hold a shadow confab on agriculture nearby at Olds, Alberta. June 16 & 17.

Ingratiating land acknowledgements were made at both events paying lip service to Indigenous people and nations.

The first Americas Agriculture and Food Security Forum

Some invited guests were the Mexican ambassador to Canada, Carlos Manuel Joaquín González, representation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Canada and new federal agriculture minister Heath MacDonald. It is not clear just who attended but there were some 50 speakers with host, Jean-Charles Le Vallée, Canada’s Inter-American Institute for Cooperation in Agriculture country representative.

Their ad proclaims,

Programming includes a culinary demonstration of Indigenous cuisine, perspectives from the World Bank and the American Development Bank and an Indigenous farmer from Saskatchewan, smart farm tours and agri-tech showcases."

Schmooze on!

There is considerable irony to this picture given that Sask/AB is the heart of Canadian agriculture with all its brutal history.

Today we are horrified at Israeli military operations that seek to starve Palestinian Gazans into submission or death. Yet just such a scene unfolded in the American/Canadian Plains in the not so distant past. British/Canadian authorities and their agents carried out a policy of conciliation to force the Indigenous nations into submission. Part of that policy was to destroy food sources like the buffalo by literal slaughter, by burning fields (like wildfires), forcing people off their land and onto strange new confined areas. Sound familiar today?

Picture yourself the chief and head of family who represented 400 starving and anxious people in negotiation with some obviously well fed foreigners who traveled with a red-coated well armed contingent. But I digress.

Back to the topic of today.

Since our March 2025 report on CFIA/WOAH ties, we unearthed more Canadian heads (not all are CFIA) at WOAH's reference laboratories studying all kinds of deadly diseases in animals, most of which we have never heard of.

More Canadian Experts at WOAH

John Morris Fairbrother looks at Escherichia coli, E coli at the University of Montreal Saint-Hyancinthe laboratory, (near the CFIA Sainte-Hyacinthe Laboratory). The University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, its clinics and hospitals are at this campus too.

Fairbrother started the Reference Laboratory for Escherichia coli (EcL), designated in 2006 by the World Organization for Animal Health as a Reference Laboratory for Escherichia coli.

Cathryn Abbott and Kyle Garver, Research Scientists, are part of a crew of 21 in Nanaimo at the Department of Fisheries & Oceans, Pacific Biological Station (PBS), Hammond Bay Road.

What are these diseases, presumably something to do with fish, likely those fish farms or/and imported fish. We've poured so much garbage into the oceans, maybe that's making the fish sick.

Dr. Cathryn Abbott studies Infection with Mikrocytos mackini. Dr Kyle Garver studies "Infection with infectious haematopoietic necrosis virus" with collaborator in China and "Infection with viral haemorrhagic septicaemia virus" with another scientist in Korea. In short he looks at 2 viruses often using PCR testing.

Gitanjali Arya studies Salmonellosis at the University of Guelph, at Public Health Agency of Canada PHAC's Guelph Reference Services Unit, the National Microbiology Laboratory. Dr. Arya collaborates with scientists in Korea, Namibia, UK, Germany and Italy.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

There is an as yet to be decided Canadian WOAH Expert position on Trichinellosis with Italy at Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 116 Veterinary Road, Saskatoon, SK.

It was intriguing because it had not named someone for the job so I looked at the Annual Report. Low and behold, 2 names, Brad & Dave at the Saskatoon Laboratory, one of the Plant Health Laboratories in the Plant Health Science Directorate of the CFIA Science Portfolio under David Nanang.

Name of WOAH Reference Expert: Brad Scandrett, Head, Centre for Food-borne and Animal Parasitology, CFIA Saskatoon Laboratory

Name of Head of Laboratory (Responsible Official): David McKinnon, Director, CFIA Saskatoon Laboratory, 116 Veterinary Road, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on the University of Saskatchewan campus which also houses VIDO Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Organization level 4 biolab. The Western College of Veterinary Medicine is also located at USask. It's a busy hub!

"Trichinellosis is caused by eating raw or undercooked meat of animals infected with the larvae of a species of worm called Trichinella. Infection occurs commonly in certain wild carnivorous (meat-eating) animals such as bears, or omnivorous animals such as domestic pigs or wild boar.

The importance of trichinellosis lies exclusively in the risk posed to humans which can be a debilitating disease and may result in death."

Canada worked with France on this research. The Annual Report contains a set of questions to be answered.

The Canadians did not make or distribute vaccines but they did "supply standard reference reagents (nonWOAH-approved) and/or other diagnostic reagents to WOAH Members?"

Yes - they sent samples to France. Since they used pcr testing, it's hard to say just how much of the viral substance is really present. They were trying to perfect an "artificial digestion assay for Trichinella testing on horse meat or pork to meet requirements for export and domestic food safety".

Notably, Canadian WOAH experts also offer "scientific advice and proficiency assessment of analysts performing the artificial digestion assay for Trichinella in walrus meat, a food safety concern in the Arctic."

Another Big Data Grab

While they answer NO to most questions on the report, there's this yes:

Did your Laboratory collect epidemiological data relevant to international disease control?

If the answer is yes, please provide details of the data collected:

Data on prevalence of Trichinella spiralis in the national swine herd were collected via digestion testing of approximately 21151 samples at our laboratory as per annual Sample Plan M215 under the CFIA National Microbiological Monitoring Program (NMMP).

In collaboration with the University of Saskatchewan, new data have been accrued on the geographic and host distribution of the recently described new Trichinella species, T. chanchalensis."

Creeps in Scientists' Clothing

According to the report, Brad is currently a WOAH expert, supposedly works at CFIA but not found on ged sage at the said Plant Health Science Directorate, headed by Bill Anderson, Executive Director.

David McKinnon directs the Saskatoon Lab, one of 4 such “plant health” labs, the others being Ottawa (Fallowfield), Charlottetown, PEI and Sidney, NS.

There are 4 units at the Saskatoon Lab where about 60 people are employed. Six Parasitology Technicians work in the Centre for Food-Borne & Animal Parasitology with Laura Lalonde, Supervisor Science Laboratory Services. Twenty people including Seed Analysts and Lab Technicians work at the Seeds Science & Technology Section, 421 DOWNEY ROAD Saskatoon. A 5 person team runs the Administrative Unit. Another 20 including Chemistry Technicians and several "Unit Heads" are employed at the Centre for Veterinary Drug Residues 116 VETERINARY RD.

Don't you wonder how these "Unit Heads" get along with each other?? Dissidents are soon pushed out. Most of these people are shy of the news except for those who act as spokespersons to media, academia & government.

Are Indigenous Being Suckered Again or Is This a Trojan Horse?

Back in 2021, Brad Scandrett and his family made the news when they established the “Scandrett Family Scholarship in Veterinary Medicine” to be awarded annually to an Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit and Métis) student who is enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program, with demonstrated volunteer experience working with wildlife or related to wildlife health."

Another "$2,600 [peanuts for monkeys] “Scandrett Family Scholarship in Indigenous Environmental Science” will be awarded annually to a student entering the program who showcases strong leadership in volunteer activities within the environmental sector and/or the community.”

Whoa Nellie! Wait one second. This is where puppets are used to apply social engineering that has been trained into them, in their own communities. Some Indigenous people prefer to get their brainwashing from other Indigenous instead of the old colonial way of church & prison.

"The endowed scholarship was established to promote the engagement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous stakeholders in developing productive, sustainable and environmentally-sound land use practices and policies."

Creeps in Scientists' Clothing Recap:

Brad Scandrett is currently a World Organization for Animal Health WOAH expert, who works at CFIA but not found on ged sage. Four years ago, he and his family endowed Indigenous scholars at University of Guelph, thus making the ties between ONE HEALTH and Indigenous All Our Relations. That first batch of students graduates this year.

One Health is a euphemism for World Government. Totally opposed to Indigenous concepts of Connectedness and Responsibility to the Seven Generations.

It's not the same thing!!

What a schmooze!!

What I want to know is How many Indigenous people especially university students are aware of what is unfolding?? Or after being ignored and vilified for generations, are they/we now so enamored of themselves/ourselves that they/we don't realize how they/we are being played? It would be really great to imagine this as some kind of Trojan Horse but history is not encouraging.

We are living in dangerous times where Public Health is being used to restrict and control us. Palantir's GOTHAM software is embedded everywhere in our Health Care data records VERY DETAILED and in their military use LAVENDER software targeting Palestinians. Can you make the connections? Who will have courage to face the facts?

These people would have you think there are so many of them that you can't possibly beat em so you might as well join em. They do pay well so you can buy whatever you need to help you sleep at night.

Have these Agents and Minions considered that when they kill us all, there won't be anyone left to pay for their mad "research"??

We often say, we never give up but now Trump the Trickster uses that slogan. That Destroyer of the USA has cut funding for June teenth events. He doesn't want us to hear about the history of Slavery in America which includes Canada.

We will do what we have to do, run, hide, stand up and fight as the situation requires. Or sit down and be Silent.

