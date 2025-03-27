This is today’s trail of notes. Wherever you go, these Agents of Doom are on about ONE HEALTH, an imaginative scheme to take over the world. You’re paying for it.

OFFICE OF THE CHIEF SCIENCE ADVISOR

Dr. Mona Nemer, Chief Science Advisor, Canada

Mona Nemer is Canada's Chief Science Advisor at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada in Ottawa.

HERE'S SOME HIGHLY EDUCATED SCARE MONGERING FOR YOUR PERUSAL!

Chief Science Advisor’s Meeting on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza-A (HPAI-A) May 23, 2024

The Chief Science Advisor of Canada (CSA) convened a meeting of Canadian federal organizations involved in emergency preparedness and management activities related to the current global highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI-A) outbreak in animals caused by the H5N1 virus.

HPAI-A (H5N1) has spread widely among birds around the globe since 2020–2021 with unprecedented numbers of deaths in wild birds and domestic poultry.

(They are NOT telling you here that most of these birds are healthy creatures who have been killed. murdered, culled in cruel eradication programs.)

It is increasingly spreading beyond birds to many land and marine mammals (frequently clade 2.3.4.4b), including more recently to dairy cattle in the U.S.

A key lesson from the recent COVID-19 pandemic is the importance of science prioritization and science advice coordination to ensure availability of evidence for decision making and emergency management. Given the unusual scale and impact of the HPAI-A (H5N1) in birds and an increasing concern about the rising number of species affected, the Chief Science Advisor brought Canadian federal organizations together, in consultation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Public Health Agency of Canada, to focus on science needs and knowledge gaps for mitigating the spread and impact of H5N1.

The meeting had three objectives:

Ensure whole-of-government science coordination.

Identify scientific evidence gaps and establish data needs.

Develop research priorities that target policy needs.

...All agreed on the need for a coordinated research approach, working with domestic and international partners, to fill knowledge gaps and support science-informed policies and public communications.

Given the interconnectedness of animal, environmental and human health, a One Health approach is essential to monitoring and managing potential HPAI-A (H5N1) hosts and reservoirs. Building on research and monitoring activities taking place within federal departments and agencies as well as critical evidence gaps identified through a number of expert consultations, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research is launching a call in collaboration with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council , the Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Research British Columbia, aimed at enhancing knowledge of the HPAI-A (H5N1) virus and its spread.

Dr. Mona Nemer

Dr. Mona Nemer PhD, Chemistry, has been Chief Science Advisor since 2017.

Previously, Professor & VP, Research, University of Ottawa & Dir. Molecular Genetics and Cardiac Regeneration Laboratory, Dr Mona is into the genetics of disease

During the Covid crap, Nemer was Executive Committee Member of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, ex-officio member of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force & the Industry Strategy Council.

Among her many accolades, Mona is a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour. She has been awarded honorary doctorates from universities in France, Finland, and Lebanon.

>>>Let’s call Mona on this bit:

“Dr. Nemer has also promoted free, open, and responsible use of science in government through the creation of a model policy on scientific integrity and a roadmap for open science to guide efforts in making federal research available to Canadians. She has provided science advice on numerous issues ranging from research infrastructure to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

University of Guelph - BIG on RESEARCH!!!

Bigger on Money $$$$

Ontario Veterinary College OVC

The Office of Research oversees a $186 million research enterprise across seven colleges, our regional campus at Ridgetown, and the Ontario Agri-Food Innovation Alliance, a collaboration between the Government of Ontario and the University of Guelph. We are committed to supporting the research programs of University of Guelph faculty across all disciplines.

From the three founding Colleges: the Ontario Veterinary College (1862), the Ontario Agricultural College (1874) and the MacDonald Institute (1903), the University of Guelph, established in 1964, has grown to be one of Canada’s top comprehensive universities. Dedicated faculty and staff are at work making communities, environment, food and health better.

The OVC is divided into 5 units:

1. Department of Biomedical Sciences

2. Department of Clinical Studies

3. Department of Pathobiology

4. Department of Population Medicine

5. Health Sciences Centre

Global Health - One Health

Growing our international partnerships and impact to address complex global health challenges

$43,672,071 active research project funding

482 DVM students

127 faculty & vets

#1 in Cda,

1136 Grad & B.Sc. students

One Health Research Leadership

Our world is undeniably interconnected; animal, human and environmental systems are intrinsically linked and issues that affect one area can have lasting, and sometimes devastating impacts, on the health of others.

OVC champions the critical roles that animal health and veterinary medicine play in One Health. The development and impact of the Centre for Public Health and Zoonoses, as well as translational clinical research from the Institute for Comparative Cancer Investigation and the Centre for Cardiovascular Investigations, are impressive examples of OVC’s considerable strength in the areas of zoonotic disease prevention and control, and in translational medicine.

As part of the OVC Healthy Futures Strategic Plan, we will be recognized in the scientific community as a leader in One Health approaches to addressing critical local and global health issues.

OVC will leverage our existing research strengths, specifically in areas of zoonotic disease, public health, translational discovery, and the human-animal bond, capitalizing on the synergies between these expanding research programs and our student learning pathways.

Key Objectives:

Strengthen partnerships and collaborations on campus and with other research institutions

Increase our global presence through publications, communications, symposia and commercialization of One Health research

Enhance collaboration, partnerships and networks with health authorities, industry and academia to expand our capacity in One Health research

Engage and train more students in One Health fields through expanded programs, courses and financial support$$

Increase recruitment of, and collaborations with, other talented One Health researchers

What is One Health?

As stated by the American Veterinary Medical Association: “veterinary medicine is the only profession that routinely operates at the interface of the three components of One Health.”

One Health is the term applied to the connections among the health of humans, animals and the environment. OVC has taken this approach to much of our research work for many years. Formalizing our leadership in this area is a step towards becoming an internationally recognized champion for the veterinary science link in One Health research.

