THE BEHEMOTH MUST EAT

Unnamed CFIA Agent at Lunch in nearby restaurant

Erica Charlton is on the Board of the CPRC Canadian Poultry Research Council where she acts as Liaison to CFIA Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Erica is a director at AHC Animal Health Canada.

$Canadian Poultry Research Council CPRC - Research Sponsorship Program

The Research Sponsorship Program was initiated in 2012 with the support of Aviagen Group, which became the inaugural sponsor. Sponsor contributions will be used along with Member Organization annual funding to help meet the increasing demand for industry research funds to match government program funding. A Research Sponsorship development plan is being designed to seek additional industry support.. $$

CPRC’s Board and Member Organizations thank Aviagen Group for its leadership in supporting Canadian poultry research.

the Board

Dr. Helen Anne Hudson CPRC Chair. Represents Egg Farmers of Canada (EFC) on the board. MSc and PhD degrees in poultry science from the University of Georgia. Senior Advisor, Corporate Social Responsibility program for Burnbrae Farms, a major Canadian commercial egg producer... on Advisory Board for the Alberta Poultry Research Centre & on Research Committee and HACCP Committee at EFC.

Erica Charlton CPRC Vice-Chair Representing Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council (CPEPC), CPEPC Technical Director since 2006 technical files for the poultry meat processing companies & the egg processor companies... industry/government liaison and is the processor industry’s single point of contact on technical issues with CFIA and Health Canada.

Ray Nickel, rep. Chicken Farmers of Canada (CFC)...director on the BC Chicken Marketing Board...third-generation farm family, University of BC, Ag Science... in feed sales and management along with some time spent working for a local BC processor as producer liaison... primary production of chicken, commercial table eggs and turkeys in the Fraser valley. was Turkey grower assn dir. then president...was president, B.C. Poultry Association.

Steven Eadie rep. Turkey Farmers of Canada... turkey farmer in Nova Scotia...Chair of the Turkey Farmers of Nova Scotia, Dir., Atlantic Poultry Research Institute at Dalhousie Agricultural University Truro, Nova Scotia.

Jeff Notenbomer rep. Canadian Hatching Egg Producers (CHEP)...2nd gen broiler breeder owner, Lethbridge, AB... on various other boards with a passion for research.

Animal Health Canada

“Animal Health Canada (AHC)...funded by federal, provincial, territorial & industry/non-government stakeholders. AHC engages expertise to address important topics: One Health and One Welfare topics such as emergency management, animal welfare, and animal health surveillance. AHC along with its divisions leads the initiation of projects to address animal health and welfare stakeholder needs in Canada.”

AHEM Animal Health Emergency Management

July 2023: AHC announced the Emergency Management Division AHEM led by Erica Charlton.

Partnerships

“AHEM is sparking significant collaboration with federal government organizations including Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), provincial government departments of agriculture as well as provincial commodity groups across Canada.”

National Biosecurity Standards and Biosecurity Principles

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency develops national biosecurity standards, protocols and strategies in collaboration with producer organizations, provincial/territorial governments, and academia.

Erica Charlton, Animal Health Canada Emergency Management Division Director

Erica Charlton of Animal Health Canada

Alert! A different Erica Charlton is running as a Green candidate for Quinte in the Federal election, April 28. Some of the online bios are mixing up the 2. Go figure!

Erica Charlton who may or may not be based in Brockville, Ontario, plays a crucial role in overseeing emergency response initiatives related to animal health, particularly in the poultry sector... involvement with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council...evolving livestock health emergencies, which necessitate innovative training and response programs... prepared for potential outbreaks...Erica is actively engaged in research initiatives...

AHEM held an Online Training Course “Avian Influenza Emergency Preparation Course for Canada” in February 2025.

“...course designed to prepare veterinarians to diagnose and investigate an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) while emphasizing their crucial role in implementing emergency disease control measures.”

The Trainers are all from CFIA except for Prof. Dr Timm Harder and colleagues, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Germany,

Dr Sandra Stephens, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Dr Yohannes Berhane, CFIA, National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease Laboratory & WOAH Expert on Avian Influenza.

Dr Susan Craig, CFIA, Operational Guidance, Animal Health – Terrestrial Animals Disease & Traceability

Dr Cynthia Philippe, Program Veterinarian, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Yohannes Berhane without his hat

MAN OF MANY HATS: Yohannes Berhane Adjunct Professor, Department of Veterinary Pathology Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan

Yohannes Berhane, CFIA, NCFAD, works with Tim Harder, German rep on WOAH's 13 member Avian Influenza Expert Network. Each nation has its own reference laboratory and shares with the others who are from Australia, Brazil, Egypt, UK, US, China, Russia, Italy, India, Japan, Korea.

The Veterinarian Trainees were indoctrinated in:

Introduction – Characteristics of the Virus and Global Impact

Epidemiology – Transmission and Risk Factors

Pathogenesis and Clinical Presentation

Laboratory Diagnosis

Prevention – Biosecurity

Surveillance

Outbreak Investigation

Control

Others in the Indoctrination collaboration:

Virtual Learning Centres, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA)

U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS VS

Are you beginning to see how ONE HEALTH works?

“Resources for industry developed by the AHEM project to date include provincial association staff plans and producer handbooks, workshops, webinars, and online training for veterinarians in partnership with international disease recognition organizations. Resources currently under development include protocols to address crucial industry gaps, and national frameworks.

This four-year (2019-2023) Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada AgriAssurance funded project builds on the momentum of AHEM I and is focussed on minimizing serious animal disease impact through enhanced industry awareness, capacity and confidence. Animal Health Canada is responsible for overseeing AHEM initiatives.

The Animal Health Emergency Management (AHEM) project develops industry relevant resources to minimize the impacts of serious livestock diseases now and into the future. Our objective is to enhance the emergency management capabilities of Canada’s livestock industry, for both a continually evolving disease landscape and adverse events, through increased industry awareness, capacity, and confidence.”

What is Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Germany

“The institute on the island of Riems was founded by Friedrich Loeffler in 1910 based on a decree of the Prussian Ministry of Culture to conduct research on foot and mouth disease... the first institute explicitly established to do research into a virus disease of animals and therefore counts among the worldwide oldest virus research institutes.

“The work of the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut (FLI) focusses on farm animal health and welfare and on the protection of humans from zoonoses, i.e. infections which can be transmitted from animals to humans. These tasks are defined in the Animal Health Act. The FLI does basic and applied research in different scientific fields.”

Information of the FLI on the current AI Situation March 2025 - Avian Influenza (AI) / Fowl Plague

“Prevention and control of HPAI are regulated by EU regulations throughout Germany. The main focus here is on biosecurity measures to protect against the pathogens entering poultry farms and to prevent their spread in the poultry population. The early detection of possible infections in poultry is of crucial importance; infectiological diagnostics makes a significant contribution to this. Extensive monitoring tests in wild birds and poultry are also integrated into this concept. Since 2023, HPAIV vaccination of poultry can also be used as an additional preventive measure in the EU, although this is linked to extensive monitoring of vaccinated flocks. If, despite all preventive measures, an HPAIV infection is detected in a poultry flock, containment measures in the form of a flock closure, the killing of all poultry present and their destruction will take effect.

The National Reference Laboratory for Avian Influenza (NRL-AI) acts as a direct contact and reference center for federal and state authorities, especially in matters of diagnostics and vaccine-mediated prevention. The NRL-AI is also active in the European network of National Reference Laboratories. As a reference laboratory of the World Health Organization for Animals (WOAH) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the laboratory is also available to non-European countries for advice, diagnostic assistance and training.”

And round and round the Merry Go Round we go;

Where it stops nobody knows.