The Office of Research oversees a $186 million research enterprise across seven colleges, our regional campus at Ridgetown, and the Ontario Agri-Food Innovation Alliance, a collaboration between the Government of Ontario and the University of Guelph. We are committed to supporting the research programs of University of Guelph faculty across all disciplines.

From the three founding Colleges: the Ontario Veterinary College (1862), the Ontario Agricultural College (1874) and the MacDonald Institute (1903), the University of Guelph, established in 1964, has grown to be one of Canada’s top comprehensive universities. Dedicated faculty and staff are at work making communities, environment, food and health better.

The OVC is divided into 5 units:

1. Department of Biomedical Sciences

2. Department of Clinical Studies

3. Department of Pathobiology

4. Department of Population Medicine

5. Health Sciences Centre

Global Health - One Health

Growing our international partnerships and impact to address complex global health challenges

$43,672,071 active research project funding

482 DVM students

127 faculty & vets

#1 in Cda,

1136 Grad & B.Sc. students

One Health Research Leadership

Our world is undeniably interconnected; animal, human and environmental systems are intrinsically linked and issues that affect one area can have lasting, and sometimes devastating impacts, on the health of others.

OVC champions the critical roles that animal health and veterinary medicine play in One Health. The development and impact of the Centre for Public Health and Zoonoses, as well as translational clinical research from the Institute for Comparative Cancer Investigation and the Centre for Cardiovascular Investigations, are impressive examples of OVC’s considerable strength in the areas of zoonotic disease prevention and control, and in translational medicine.

As part of the OVC Healthy Futures Strategic Plan, we will be recognized in the scientific community as a leader in One Health approaches to addressing critical local and global health issues.

OVC will leverage our existing research strengths, specifically in areas of zoonotic disease, public health, translational discovery, and the human-animal bond, capitalizing on the synergies between these expanding research programs and our student learning pathways.

Key Objectives:

Strengthen partnerships and collaborations on campus and with other research institutions

Increase our global presence through publications, communications, symposia and commercialization of One Health research

Enhance collaboration, partnerships and networks with health authorities, industry and academia to expand our capacity in One Health research

Engage and train more students in One Health fields through expanded programs, courses and financial support$$$$$$

Increase recruitment of, and collaborations with, other talented One Health researchers

What is One Health?

As stated by the American Veterinary Medical Association: “veterinary medicine is the only profession that routinely operates at the interface of the three components of One Health.”

One Health is the term applied to the connections among the health of humans, animals and the environment. OVC has taken this approach to much of our research work for many years. Formalizing our leadership in this area is a step towards becoming an internationally recognized champion for the veterinary science link in One Health research.

Some Persons of Interest at

Department of Pathobiology

Ontario Veterinary College

University of Guelph 50 Stone Road East, Guelph, Ontario, Canada, NIG 2W1

Dr Byram Bridle

"Dr. Bridle is a viral immunologist... his research program is dedicated to designing and optimizing novel biotherapies for the treatment of cancers. The goal of his research team is to harness the natural power of a patient's immune system to eliminate their own cancer cells. This represents the ultimate personalized therapy and holds the potential to treat cancers more effectively, safely, and at lower cost than current options."

1,243 days

As a viral immunologist, Dr. Byram Bridle is certainly not an anti vaxer. He studies immunology and researches vaccines. He is a professor at UGuelph Ontario Veterinary College Department of Pathobiology where he has taught courses like "Gene Expression in Health and Disease" and "Research in Biomedical Sciences".

Dr. Bridle received graduate training in immunology at the University of Guelph and then postdoctoral training as a viral immunologist at McMaster University.

Dr. Byram Bridle has written dozens of articles, given interviews, attended conferences and worked tirelessly to bring facts to Light regardless of the consequences to him and his own career unlike many of the cowards who now tremble under their desks hoping not to be found out!

Monday, December 16, 2024, marked the end of 3 years, 4 months, and 23 days (1,243 total days) since the University of Guelph had locked him out of his office.

A Brief Sampling of Bridle's Substack articles:

In August 2024 Bridle published a post on his Substack, "Nasty 'Anti-Vax' Statements About the MMR Vaccine - But, the source may surprise you"

He wrote, "The ‘MMR’ vaccine targets Measles, Mumps, and Rubella. Where I live, in the province of Ontario in the country of Canada, we use what is known as a live MMR vaccine, meaning that the viruses have the potential to replicate to some degree following administration. It is part of the routine childhood vaccination schedule. It used to be given at twelve months of age, with a second dose administered at eighteen months of age. Now it is given at twelve months of age, with the second one delayed until age 4-6 along with a fourth virus added to it (to target chickenpox).

"The MMR Vaccine Causes Side-Effects in 1 in 168 Children and This Translates Into Increased Burdens on Emergency Rooms..."

Back in November 2022, Dr. Bridle published, How 'One Health' Could Become A Global One Health Disaster: A Call for a Moratorium on mRNA Vaccines for Veterinary Use"

"This article discloses a major new concern that I have with mRNA vaccine technology in its current form. As such, I have taken care to build the rationale for this. Please take the time to read to the end because this is an issue that could potentially affect us all and should be opened to discussion and scientific investigations.

...

"One Health: Fast-Tracking of Veterinary mRNA Vaccines

"...The first clinical testing of a mRNA vaccine was actually in cattle, preceding the rollout into people. Australia has a good example of new mRNA vaccines against Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease being fast-tracked as a way to address the economic impact of these diseases on their livestock industry. Yes, warp speed-like development of mRNA vaccines has been adopted by the veterinary industry...

"COVID-19 mRNA ‘vaccines’ are injected into muscles, they distribute throughout the body and can leave the body such as via breastmilk. What if the vaccines can get into edible tissues of food animals? It would not be safe for people to consume veterinary mRNA vaccines in milk, eggs, and meat. Careful testing needs to be done to determine how long mRNAs from vaccines last in veterinary species. ..

"In the Meantime: A Call for a Moratorium on Licensing Veterinary mRNA Vaccines

Until the concerns raised in this article are definitively addressed, it is my expert opinion that no mRNA vaccine intended for veterinary use (nor any for human use, for that matter) should be licensed by any regulatory body. This is for the sake of both human and animal health. Overly rapid deployment of this technology anywhere in the world has the potential to cause public health problems elsewhere on the globe. After all, pathogens do not respect boundaries. Those developing mRNA vaccine technologies need to give consideration to their fellow human beings. What you do could impact the health of those around you, and not necessarily for the better."

Some of Dr. Bridle's research funding is from:

Canadian Institutes of Health Research

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC)

Canadian Cancer Society

Ontario COVID-19 Rapid Reserach Fund

University of Guelph/Ontario Veterinary College/Department of Pathobiology COVID-19 Seed Funding

National Centre of Excellence in Biotherapeutics for Cancer Treatment (BioCanRx)

OVC Pet Trust

and others.

The Bridle lab is part of a network of several institutes including the One Health Institute

Dr. Shayan Sharif

Shayan Sharif was appointed Associate Dean, Research and Graduate Studies in September 2019...professor in OVC's Department of Pathobiology, Sharif holds a DVM from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Tehran, as well as a PhD in Immunology and Immunogenetics from Pathobiology at OVC.

Dr. Sharif writes, “The primary focus of my research group is to understand how the chicken immune system recognizes and responds to viral pathogens...we are utilizing new technology, including microarrays, mass spectrometry, tetramers, and real-time PCR to dissect the molecular mechanisms of immunity to viral pathogens.”

$$ It’s about vaccine development against Marek's disease virus and avian influenza virus.

Professor Bonnie Mallard

Bonnie Mallard, PhD, is Professor in the Department of Pathobiology at UGuelph where she received her degrees and now teaches about immunology. Professor Mallard has done plenty research including with Mary Jane Ireland & Peter Borgs, both CFIA Agents.

Bonnie's copious research looks at "Genetic regulation of the immune system and implications to disease resistance. Particular emphasis is given to preventive methods to improve disease resistance of livestock, such as genetic selection of livestock for enhanced immune responsiveness. Other areas of interest include xenotransplantation and peripartum immune responses."

According to a 2017 Guelph Mercury article, "A Guelph professor is among the winners of this year’s Governor General’s Innovation awards.”

"Dr. Bonnie Mallard, a professor ... is being recognized for her work on the High Immune Response technology for improving the health of dairy cattle.

The HIR technology manages livestock health through genetic identification. This approach was designed to meet consumer expectations for healthy, non-GMO products while maintaining profitability and addressing global food demands."

Dr. Yohannes Berhane

As if that isn't enuf, here's the ubiquitous Yohannes Berhane Adjunct Professor Department of Pathobiology. OVC and Adjunct Professor at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan.

Dr. Yohannes Berhane is an Expert on WOAH’s Avian Influenza Committee.

Dr. Berhane is an employe of CFIA in the Level 4 Biolab, National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease (Winnipeg Laboratory - Arlington) involving a battalion of 85 workers with some wild titles.

With a focus on highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses, Dr. Berhane has been involved in critical research, including the characterization of the H5N1 virus, which poses a serious threat to poultry. His work is vital for understanding the transmission and impact of these viruses on domestic and wild bird populations, ensuring effective monitoring and control measures are in place.In addition to his research, Dr. Berhane is affiliated with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, where he collaborates with various organizations to enhance animal health science and public safety. His contributions are essential in safeguarding both animal and human health in the face of emerging infectious diseases.

Canadian Poultry Research Council 2022 Annual report Notes:

Food Safety & Poultry Health

P.16 many at UGuelph & CFIA: Shayan Sharif & Yohannes Berhane; Tina Widowski;

Shayan Sharif at least 4 on avian flu:

Immune response to avian influenza virus (AIV)

T cell-mediated immune response to avian influenza virus in the chicken

Is it possible to control avian influenza virus transmission?

Development of novel and rational vaccine formulations against avian influenza virus infection in chickens

Who is Sandra Stephens

Seventeen million birds were slaughtered in the Fraser Valley in February 2004 following an outbreak of the H7N3 version of the disease, a different strain from deadly H5N1 version linked to nearly 250 deaths and other illnesses in Southeast Asia, China, Russia and Europe.

"Right now, we are in the process of planning for the destruction, planning for the disposal, getting all the premises identified in the area, determining what birds they have … and what type of surveillance we will need to do on those other farms that are under quarantine," Stephens told CBC News. 2009

I could not find Sandra Stephens on the ged site but here she is on gov411:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Vice-President, Operations

Inspection Support

Operational Guidance and Expertise - Animal

Animal Health - Traceability and Terrestrial Animal Disease Control

E & H Farms in Abbotsford, B.C.,

“Workers with the agency began destroying the birds Monday by sealing the two barns on property near Abbotsford and flooding them with carbon dioxide.

“The turkeys were ordered destroyed following the discovery last week of an H5 virus. The virus was detected only in Mike Heppell's barn, but all the birds in both barns still had to be destroyed.”

Canadian Poultry Research Council funnels funds from Governments and Industry. Aviagen is a major funder.

The Canadian Veterinary Oath

“As a member of the veterinary medical profession, I solemnly swear that I will use my scientific knowledge and skills for the benefit of society.

I will strive to:

promote animal health and welfare,

prevent and relieve animal suffering,

protect the health of the public and the environment, and

advance comparative medical knowledge.

I will perform my professional duties conscientiously, with dignity, and in keeping with the principles of veterinary medical ethics.

I will strive continuously to improve my professional knowledge and competence and to maintain the highest professional and ethical standards for myself and the profession."

