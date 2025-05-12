VIDO Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization

VIDO is a University of Saskatchewan research organization

I despise these land acknowledgements because they are profoundly phoney and intended to deceive and mislead as the Tricksters seek to destroy Life on Earth as we know it.

“The University of Saskatchewan's main campus is situated on Treaty 6 Territory and the Homeland of the Métis.”

Treaty No. 6 (1876 - Alexander Morris of Perth Military Settlement, Commish)

Signed by Plains and Woods Cree, Assiniboine, and others, it promised medicine chests, famine relief, and agricultural support. Instead, the Canadian government enforced starvation policies (as revealed in letters by Sir John A. Macdonald), withheld rations, and facilitated the death of thousands to coerce relocation.

According to the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties (1969), Article 60, a material breach by one party renders the treaty null and void.

The Crown did not treat in Good Faith. They showed no Honour in their cruel and cavalier and disingenuous dealings with Indigenous People. The treaties were made null and void by them at the time of signing.

As their Legacy continues, History is strewn with Broken Promises.

BioLab Level 4 for Saskatoon

VIDO is getting ready to open their Level 4 BioLab in Saskatoon sometime this year. It will be the 2nd one in Canada. The other one is in Winnipeg run by CFIA. Why is Canada cultivating dangerous deadly diseases in more and more labs in big cities where you live.

VIDO

VIDO Board of Directors

(12 and a spare - is he the Jesus figure?)

Director & CEO, Dr. Volker Gerdts has claimed there is a global shortage of research animals!! He states, “… the timeline for both the laboratory upgrades, as well as the new animal housing facility, are expected to be complete by 2025, with work beginning in 2026. VIDO’s vaccine manufacturing facility is already complete and is being used to generate vaccines based on predictions of future Covid-19 mutations.

Gerdts says a level-four containment facility would allow us to be better prepared for future events such as the Covid-19 pandemic. He adds that if the citizens of Saskatoon have any concerns with this facility residing in their city, there is a committee which they can speak to. However, he reassures that the facility has been operational for a decade already, and no pathogens have been released into the city.“

1. Amy Cronin Board Chair

2. Dr. Heather Davis PhD

3. Francisco Diaz-Mitoma

4. Dr. Volker Gerdts PhD Director and CEO

5. Jeremy Gowler Vice-Chair

6. Kari Harvey

7. J. Mark Lievonen

8. Dr. Gillian Muir PhD

9. Dieter Schillinger

10 Dr. Baljit Singh PhD

11. Dr. Preston Smith

12. Duane Thompson

13. Ryan Thompson Past Board Chair

One incredible power team or criminal cartel - you choose

1. Amy Cronin Chair

Amy Cronin is a mother of six children, hog, chicken, and cash crop producer, and business owner in Huron County, Ontario. She and her husband Mike farm in Ontario, Iowa and Missouri... with their team of over 100 towards their vision, “Progressive, Prosperous, Best-in-Class”.

Amy... chair of the Farm Products Marketing Commission, vice chair of the Ontario Outstanding Young Farmers, second vice of Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers, and chair for VIDO at the U of Saskatchewan...represents Ontario on NPAC (National Program Advisory Committee), advising government on business risk management programs..Chair, board of trustees for Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board... a Nuffield Scholarship investigating innovative on-farm Business Risk Management solutions..was Ontario Pork Board of Directors chair for five years, four years with Swine Health ON and co-chairing Ag Growth Steering Committee for the Min of Agriculture in 2016...

2. Dr. Heather Davis PhD

more than 30 years of leadership experience in pharmaceutical drug development, mostly for prevention or treatment of infectious diseases in humans as well as animals... career started in academia, McGill University (Montreal) U of Ottawa... sabbatical work at the Pasteur Institute (Paris) ... was with Coley Pharmaceutical Group, co-founder... Coley acquired by Pfizer... taking novel therapeutic vaccines from pre-clinical through Phase 1.

...Seqirus (Maidenhead UK), a CSL company. There, she served as Executive Director of R&D Portfolio and Program Management for the development of influenza vaccines (several in Ph3)... 2019 to Belgium to join Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson, Leader for Hepatitis, shaping the strategy and execution of R&D efforts (from Discovery through Ph2b clinical studies) to develop curative treatments for chronic hepatitis B and D... now shares her extensive experience through consultation with non-profits & pharma companies.

3. Francisco Diaz-Mitoma

Francisco Diaz-Mitoma is a co-founder and chief medical officer of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV, Nasdaq), a Canadian company with headquarters in Cambridge, Mass., main research operations in Ottawa and an FDA and EMA compliant vaccine manufacturing facility in Rehovot, Israel.

Francisco was prof., Faculty of Medicine, University of Ottawa & Northern Ontario School of Medicine...Dept of Laboratory medicine & Pathology Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario CHEO in Ottawa; founding CEO Health Sciences North Research Institute in Sudbury, Ontario. Francisco ... involved in the preclinical & clinical development of several licensed vaccines...current portfolio includes phase one to phase 3 pivotal studies for both prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines for Hepatitis B, cytomegalovirus, Glioblastoma multiforme and COVID19 vaccine candidates. Recently, the 3-antigen Hepatitis B vaccine, PreHevbrio, was approved by FDA.

4. Dr. Volker Gerdts PhD Director and CEO

Dr. Volker Gerdts, DVM in 1994 from Hanover Veterinary School & German PhD equivalent from the Federal Research Institute for Animal Health, Island of Riems and Hanover Veterinary School, Germany, in 1997.... postdoctoral fellowship, funded by the German Research Council, was spent from 1998-2000 at VIDO in the area of vaccine discovery and mucosal immunology...2002 joined VIDO as Research Scientist...Associate Director of Research in 2007...Director and CEO in 2019.

Dr. Gerdts research interests are in the area of neonatal vaccines for both humans and animals, mucosal immunology, and vaccine delivery and formulation. Current research projects are focused on vaccine development for Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome Virus, adjuvants, porcine immunology and the use of pigs as model for humans, immune modulation and regulation of mucosal immune responses.

“As part of the University of Saskatchewan and one of Canada’s national science facilities, VIDO is uniquely positioned to contribute to the INTERCEPTOR goals,” said Dr. Volker Gerdts VIDO Director and CEO. “Our containment level 3 capabilities, large-animal infrastructure, and ongoing upgrade to containment level 4—combined with decades of experience in vaccine development and manufacturing—make us a strong addition to this global network.”

This map includes the Ssskatoon Lab! I did not yet read the associated articles.

5. Jeremy Gowler Vice-Chair

Jeremy Gowler, vaccines & pharmaceutical industry, CEO of Ophirex.... was sales rep Novartis... across Canada, the U.S., and Switzerland...

In 2014, he transitioned to the biotechnology sector, joining PaxVax... leading to its acquisition by Emergent BioSolutions in 2018... contd as VP of Global Commercial for the vaccines business unit...Sandoz 2020, Global Head of Commercial for its biopharmaceutical division, spearheading commercial strategies in the rapidly evolving biosimilars market...2022, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer at Invivyd.

B.Sc. in Biology and Environmental Studies from the Univ of Victoria & Dip.Tech. in Marketing Management from the British Columbia Institute of Technology...Now based in California

Clip from Whitney Webb:

Though Emergent Biosolutions has enjoyed its privileged status regarding the anthrax vaccine for over two decades, it has long since branched out and profiteered from a variety of pandemic scares, including Ebola and Zika, and public health crises both globally and domestically. They have also acquired other vaccine monopolies, including the U.S.’ only licensed smallpox vaccine through their purchase of Sanofi, which came with a $425 million government contract and the promise of subsequent multi-year renewals on that contract for the ever-increasing national biodefense stockpiles.

Another drug monopoly acquired by Emergent Biosolutions has allowed them to profit handsomely off of the U.S.’ devastating opioid epidemic. In 2018, a year when the opioid crisis claimed the lives of nearly 70,000 Americans and was considered the top health crisis facing the nation, Emergent acquired the producer of Narcan, the only FDA-approved nasal spray of naloxone, which is used to treat opioid overdoses at the scene. At the time of acquisition, Emergent Biosolutions executive Daniel J. Abdun-Nabi referred to U.S. high schools and colleges as lucrative, “untapped markets” for Narcan.

6. Kari Harvey

Kari Harvey, CEO Innovation Saskatchewan...was Ministry of Agric. Dir. Agri-business Development Branch; Exec Dir. Capital and Regional Serv. Sask Ministry Health; Asst Dep Min, Intl Relations and Protocol... board member Canadian Light Source (CLS), Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC), and the NRC-IRAP Advisory Council...grad. University of Regina,

7. J. Mark Lievonen

Mark Lievonen, JML Advisory Services, former Pres Sanofi Pasteur Limited, the Canadian vaccine division of Sanofi...Co-Chair Canada’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, member Council of Expert Advisors... was Chair Board of Dirs of BIOTECanada, Rx&D (now Innovative Medicines Canada), the Ontario Genomics Institute, the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation, Centre for the Advancement of Health Innovation, Vice-Chair Ontario Institute for Cancer Research...member Board of Oncolytics Biotech, Acerus Pharmaceuticals, the Public Policy Forum and York University. Currently...Chair Board of Quest PharmaTech & Sona Nanotech Inc., member Board of Biome Grow Inc. and the Gairdner Foundation ....Order of Canada, Chevalier de l’Ordre National de Merite, France...

Schulich School of Business, Honourary Doctor of Laws from York University.

8. Dr. Gillian Muir PhD

Dr. Gillian Muir was appointed Dean of the Western College of Veterinary Medicine (WCVM) as of July 1, 2021...from Alberta, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree at the WCVM; PhD neuroscience Univ of British Columbia...instructor and neuroscientist uses animal models (euphemism for animal torture) to study functional recovery from spinal cord injury... head of WCVM’s Department of Veterinary Biomedical Sciences for the past six years..renewing the WCVM’s curriculum for its DVM program & University Plan 2025.

9. Dieter Schillinger

Dieter Josef Schillinger, Deputy Dir Genl Biosciences, International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI)... livestock genetics research programs across Africa & Asia... ILRI’s One Health Centre, Contract Research Organization based at ILRI... mechanical engineering Regensburg, Germany, veterinary medicine Munich, Germany, where he graduated as Doctor of Veterinary Medicine... was researcher in private sector companies, ...IDRC funded Livestock Vaccination Innovation Fund, Scientific Advisory Committee, VIDO lead Livestock Vaccines for Developing Farmers project... was Pres German animal health industry trade association (BfT) ...founding chairperson, NGO “Action Africa Help”...Currently board member of contract research organization KLIFOVET and of GALVmed, member, EU funded scientific steering committee of STAR IDAZ, International Research Consortium on Animal Health.

10. Dr. Baljit Singh PhD

Dr. Baljit Singh was VP Research, Univ of Sask; was Dean, Univ of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine; was Associate Dean of Research at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, Univ of Sask

Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH) and Master of Veterinary Science (MVSc), Punjab Agricultural Univ; PhD from Univ of Guelph; post-doctoral training at Texas A&M University and Columbia University, New York...$$ 3M National Teaching Fellowship, Pfizer Award for Research Excellence and many other awards..research focused on cell and molecular biology of lung inflammation.

11. Dr. Preston Smith

Dean, Faculty of Medicine, University of Prince Edward Island...was Dean, College of Medicine, Univ of Sask where he led the college’s extensive restructuring to improve all facets of medical education, increase research capacity, and prioritize Indigenous health, learner wellness and faculty and staff engagement....big promoter of D.E.I. crap...

Chris Carruthers $$ Excellence in Medical Leadership Award— recognizing his outstanding leadership in culture change and system transformation at USask College of Medicine...was Sr Associate Dean of Education, Faculty of Medicine at Dalhousie University...Moncton, NB, 25 years family physician with a large community practice, where he also had extensive involvement in hospital administration... medical education Dalhousie Univ; fellow College of Family Physicians of Canada.

Duane Thompson, Agri Farmer

12. Duane Thompson

Agri farmer near Kelliher Parkland Region, 125km northeast of Regina.. Density grazing has resulted in growing more forages than ever imagined possible while achieving exceptional animal performance...system approach using much lower rates of fertilizer and ever-increasing organic matter. Soil health is a major focus of the operation...heavily involved in the local community on numerous boards, committees and projects, chairing several of them...was first Chair of the U of S Livestock and Forage Center of Excellence Strategic Advisory Committee; Sask Representative to the Canadian Cattle Association, Environment Committee.

13. Ryan Thompson Past Board Chair

Ryan Thompson, owner/ operator Living Sky Beef, near Minton, SK... grew up in the beef industry raised on a mixed farm near Carnduff... Univ of Sask, Agriculture, MSc Degree in Animal Science...2002 worked as a feedlot consultant for Cargill Animal Nutrition... moved to Ceylon to manage Border Line Feeders, a 7,000-head feedlot in 2005.. grew to a 12,000 head, very successful facility and was nominated for ABEX awards.. director for the Saskatchewan Cattle Feeders Association (SCFA); dir Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association (SCA); Sask. director for National Cattle Feeders Association; advisory committee U Saskatchewan's Beef Cattle Research and Teaching Unit and member of the Youth Economic Engagement Council of Enterprise Saskatchewan.

ENDNOTE

How do criminals react when light is shed on their activities and their conspiracies?

They often find a scapegoat in their midst to offer up. This scares the crap out of many who are complicit but know they are not the ones in charge though they love to wield power over People. These predators are fear mongering us. They like to do this from the shadows or some safe ivory tower like Academia or Politricks. Let your Little Lantern shine!

https://www.vido.org/team/board-of-directors.php

https://unlimitedhangout.com/