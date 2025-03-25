Note: The information in this post can easily get confusing when viewed in a linear fashion. To get the bigger picture and connect the dots, here’s what you can do if you are so inclined.

World Organization of Animal Health WOAH

Expertise Network

Reference Laboratories & Collaborating Centres

In 2024, WOAH has a global network of 274 Reference Laboratories covering 109 diseases or topics in 40 countries, and 76 Collaborating Centres covering all six main focus areas: almost 36 specialties in 33 countries.

Reference Laboratories are designated to carry out scientific and technical activities related to a specific disease. They also provide scientific and technical training for personnel from our Members, and coordinate scientific studies in collaboration with other laboratories or organisations. The Expert, responsible to WOAH and its Members with regard to a specific disease, is the leading and active researcher supporting the Reference Laboratory to provide scientific assistance and expert advice on topics linked to diagnosis and control of the disease.

The WOAH has identified the need for further guidance on the coordination of the WOAH Reference Centre networks. The objective is to assure unified expert opinions and advice to WOAH Member Countries through the enhanced exchange of information.

The network of WOAH Collaborating Centres shall provide scientific expertise and support to the WOAH and its Members, and promote international collaboration on animal health and welfare. Networking will improve the credibility and increase the visibility of WOAH Collaborating Centres worldwide, and will attract the participation of other national centres from WOAH Member Countries.

They have rules and conditions.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

6. VP Science, David Nanang

6. VP, David Nanang, Science Portfolio consists of 5 Directorates, including research labs where dangerous diseases are studied, some I never heard of! Many of these scientists have ties to WOAH.

6.1 Science Horizontal and Regulatory Services Directorate

6.2 Indigenous Science Office 2 people

6.3 Food Safety Science Directorate

6.4 Animal Health Science Directorate 6 people

6.5 Plant Health Science Directorate

There are 4 others with David at the Merivale Rd. office in Ottawa: Stefanie Backs, Admin. Coord; Danielle Noel, Exec. Asst; Chris Quinlan, Analyst and Megan Rose-Martel, Sr. Advisor.

6.1 Science Horizontal and Regulatory Services Directorate, consisting of 4 units, is coordinated by 3 people: Hans Yu, Exec. Dir; Laura Cockbain Fox, Exec. Asst; and Ginette Dufresne, Sr. Project Mgr.

6.1.a Policy and Planning

6.1.b Branch Administrative Services

6.1.c Science and Research Enablement

6.1.d Quality Management and Biosafety

6.1.a Policy and Planning, crew of 6 Analysts, Specialists and Science Authorities: Fotini Bozionelos, Srishti Harnal, Tara Jowett, Yanina McNairnay, Ross Potter and Jessica Yang. 1400 Merivale Rd.

6.1.b Branch Administrative Services, 3 people, Gregory Andrades, Mgr; Luiza Ratkowska and Diane Wheatley, Officers.

6.1.c Science and Research Enablement involves 2 people, Paula Esber, Dir. And Kathy Van Zanten, Admin.Asst in Ottawa, coordinating 3 units:

6.1.c.i Science Coordination, Collaboration and Communication

6.1.c.ii Science Investment and Information Management

6.1.c.iii Science Strategies and Innovation

6.1.d Quality Management and Biosafety has to have a Dir., Neil Vary and an Admin. Coord., Patrick Cham. to run 2 units.

Biohazard Containment and Safety

Laboratory Quality Management and Accreditation

6.2 Indigenous Science Office is run by 2 people, Genoa Debruin, Analyst and Michael Reid, Natl Mgr., both at 1400 Merivale Rd, Ottawa. ANOTHER TOKEN PLOY!!

6.3 Food Safety Science Directorate, run by 4 people in 5 Divisions: Mohit Baxi, Exec. Dir; Henri Bietlot, Natl Mgr; Karolina Juneau, Acting Resource Mgr; and Myriam Regan, Exec. Asst.

6.3.a Food Science Advice and Intelligence Division

6.3.b Food Safety Laboratories

6.3.c Food Safety Science Services Division

6.3.d Food Establishment Risk Assessment Section

6.3.e Directorate Management Services

6.3.a Food Science Advice and Intelligence Division: 3 units run by 2 people: Kate Billingsley, Dir and Natasha James, Admin. Asst.

6.3.a.i Risk Intelligence and Outreach

6.3.a.ii Food Information Network and Strategic Advice

6.3.a.iii Advanced Data Analytics and Risk Modelling

6.3.b Food Safety Laboratories: 6 Labs across the land with 4 people running the show and further sub groups in each location: Marie-Claude Bergeron, Lab. Network Dir; Isabelle Desjardins, Project Admin. Officer; Martin Dupont, Head, Mgemt Serv; Sandra Jacobs, Resource Mgr.

6.3.b.i Dartmouth Laboratory

6.3.b.ii Quebec Laboratory

6.3.b.iii Ottawa Laboratory (Carling)

6.3.b.iv Greater Toronto Area Laboratory

6.3.b.v Calgary Laboratory

6.3.b.vi Burnaby Laboratory

6.3.b.iii Ottawa Laboratory (Carling) crew of 2: Kari-Lynn Beauline, Adm. Asst; Lise-Anne Prescott, A/Dir., Ottawa Lab. 5 subgroups or units:

6.3.b.iii.A Ottawa Laboratory (Carling) - Feed and Fertilizer Chemistry

6.3.b.iii.B Ottawa Laboratory (Carling) - Food Chemistry and Feed Bioanalysis and Microscopy

6.3.b.iii.C Ottawa Laboratory (Carling) - Food, Feed and Fertilizer Microbiology

6.3.b.iii.D Ottawa Laboratory (Carling) - Quality Assurance and Safety Services

6.3.b.iii.E Ottawa Laboratory (Carling) - Research and Development

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Fallowfield Laboratory, Ottawa

6.4 Animal Health Science Directorate Team of 6 people run 3 divisions: Jag Dhanda, Exec. Dir; Sara Dizzell & Hailey Quigley , Science Specialists; Caroline Leclerc, Exec. Asst; Urszula Sierpinska, Natl Mgr; Matthew Thomas, A/Science Authority.

6.4.i Animal Health Laboratories

6.4.ii Animal Health Science Division

6.4.iii National Centre for Animal Disease

6.4.i Animal Health Laboratories run by 3 people Abed Harchaoui, Exec. Dir; Michelle Lafleche, Area Admin. Coord; Anik Lajeunesse, Exec. Asst., includes 4 units.

6.4.i.A Associate Director's Office

6.4.i.B Ontario Laboratory Network - Area Management Services

6.4.i.C Ottawa Animal Health Laboratory (Fallowfield)

6.4.i.D Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield)

6.4.i.A Associate Director's Office 5 units run by 3 people: Thomas Niederberger, Dir; Marc-Olivier Duceppe, Bioinformatician; Tony Staskevicius, LCSA Laboratories Canada Science Authority, OLF Project Lead;

6.4.i.A.a Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Media Preparation: a trio: Bryan Kealey, Lab Technician; Nikki McKay, Technician; Donna Milnes, Supervisor, Central Serv. Lab.

6.4.i.A.b Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Food Research and Development: 9 individuals, Research Scientists mostly, 3 Lab Analysts, and 2 students: Livia Renaud & Naintara Warriach. Adam Bailie, Tianbi Tan, Danielle Wolfe, 3LA’s; Hongsheng Huang, Min Lin, Sohail Maushad, Dele Ogunremi, RS’s.

6.4.i.A.c Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Animal Resources and Stores This large contingent of 18 are Technicians and Animal Attendants. This is an active live lab right on the edge of Ottawa. The various Animal Attendants, Care and Clean Loop wtf!!: Keith Brady, Meghan Foubert, Emma Hanchuk, Kent MacMillan, Sandra McIntish, Jennifer Papworth, Melissa Renaud, Trevor Rousson, Robert Spikker; various Technicians, Animal Care, Glassware: Krystal Belanger,John Cole, Teghan Sargeant, Sarah Sauve, Zach Sloane; Lab Analyst, Tessia Berry; Michael Kelly Mgr; Steve Smith, Large Animal Supervisor and Stephane Lichty, Shipper/Receiver. Do you get the picture?

6.4.i.A.d Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - QA, Biocontainment and Safety Service Only a trio! Kristin Arnold, Lab Safety Technician; Jasmine Rendulich, Quality Assurance Officer (no one to argue with her); Erin Tangorra, Biosafetly Officer.

6.4.i.A.e Federal Surge Laboratory (Fallowfield)

Could someone tell me what this group of 4 is about?? Sally Lloy & Max Murphy, Lab Analysts; Kristen Marriner, Head Science Lab Serv; and the inevitable Supervisor, Bruno Pinheiro, Science Lab Serv.

6.4.i.B Ontario Laboratory Network - Area Management Services is Cari Cleyn who manages the 2 Ontario labs

6.4.i.B.a Ottawa Laboratory (Carling) - Admin/Support Services provided by 4 people; Luc Bernier, Chantal Demers, Brenda Georges and Beth Pentland.

6.4.i.B.b Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield)-Administration involves 3 people: Akhter Farid, Diane Munro, Shelly Salati.

6.4.i.C Ottawa Animal Health Laboratory (Fallowfield) 9 units run by 3 people at the Fallowfield site: Gita Arya, Madison Belaire and Christine Fehlner-Gardiner , Dir. & WOAH Expert.

Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Animal Health Microbiology

Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Brucellosis

Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Diagnostic Coordination (Animal Health)

Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Serodiagnostic and Biologics Production Unit

Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies

Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Animal Health Research and Development

Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Animal Health Pathology

Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Mycobacterial Disease (CL3 Culture)

Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Rabies

6.4.i.C.a Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Animal Health Microbiology group of 5, 3 Lab Analysts, Ethan Clark-Hogan, Anjum Islam, and Candice Killin; Carole Koziol, Technician and Matthew Montgomery, Supervisor.

6.4.i.C.b Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Brucellosis 3 busy scientists: Cindy Lam, Om Surujballi, Niroshan Thanthridge-Don.

6.4.i.C.c Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Diagnostic Coordination (Animal Health) led by Virkamal Hans, Vet and Laurie Utman, Data Admin. Mgr. Just who's the Boss here??

6.4.i.C.d Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Serodiagnostic and Biologics Production Unit OMG, is this where they make the stuff?? More Analysts and Technicians: Ben Bonhomme, Danielle Chauvin, Natalie Ducharme, Kayla Egas, Irene Landaverde Oviedo, Lianna Smeeton, Isabelle St-Onge the Serodiagnostic Tech.

6.4.i.C.e Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies Almost a baseball team of Lab Analysts, Technicians, a Vet, Gordon Mitchell (WOAH expert) and a Supervisor, Maria Arifin, Science Laboratory Services. Lyza Abay, Maggie Clapin, Dariush Ghazi, Ewa Pereira, Andrei Soutyrine, Ines Walther.

6.4.i.C.f Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Animal Health Research and Development 13 Devotees of Unquestionable Science:

Amer Abdelgany, Research Asst, PhD Student; Olga Andrievskaia, Jiewen Guan, Mongsong Kang, Research Scientists; Gloria Buerlie-Surujballi, Analyst; Javier Crispim, Miya Gibson, Students; Hanhong Dan, Research Tech; Amalia Garceac, Tech; Emily Hoover, Jenn Ings & Tamara Morrill, Lab Analysts; William Pilot, Student Research Asst.

6.4.i.C.g Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Animal Health Pathology Another trio - Erica Kim, Lab analyst; Winnie Nie, Lab Tech Super; Mirjana Savic, Veterinary Pathologist.

6.4.i.C.h Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Mycobacterial Disease (CL3 Culture) is managed by 2 Lab Analysts, Jennifer Hazelwood & Dara Lloyd.

6.4.i.C.i Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Rabies Five rabid Technicians & Analysts: Emily Belanger, Andrea Clark, Jennifer Coutu, Maria Sanchez Vidales, Cin Thang, Super, SLS - what is that?

Brucellosis is a bacterial infection that spreads from animals to people. Most commonly, people are infected by eating raw or unpasteurized dairy products. Sometimes, the bacteria that cause brucellosis can spread through the air or through direct contact with infected animals.

Signs and symptoms of brucellosis may include fever, joint pain and fatigue. The infection can usually be treated with antibiotics. However, treatment takes several weeks to months, and the infection can recur.

Brucellosis affects hundreds of thousands of people and animals worldwide. Avoiding raw dairy products and taking precautions when working with animals or in a laboratory can help prevent brucellosis.

Vaccinate domestic animals. In the United States, an aggressive vaccination program has nearly eliminated brucellosis in livestock herds. Because the brucellosis vaccine is live, it can cause disease in people. Anyone who has an accidental needle stick while vaccinating an animal should be treated.

6.4.i.D Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) nothing at this link

6.4.ii Animal Health Science Division consists of 3 sub groups run by Clarice Lulai-Angi, Dir. & Stephanie Therrien, Admin & Project Officer.

6.4.ii.A Animal Health Risk Assessment & Intelligence

6.4.ii.B Animal Health Epidemiology, Surveillance & Laboratory Services

6.4.ii.C Animal Health Strategic Planning & Research

6.4.ii.A Animal Health Risk Assessment & Intelligence: Here we find a truly international group of 11 Veterinary Science Specialists including a Natl Mgr Caroline Dube; Pascale Aubry, Janessa Brown, Maud Carron-Desrosiers, Zana Dukadzinac, Cecile Ferrouillet, Logan Flockhart, Anilkumar Illathu, Patti Jones, Paul MacIsaac, Andrea Osborn.

6.4.ii.B Animal Health Epidemiology, Surveillance & Laboratory Services a dozen Veterinary Specialists including Nancy De With, Noel Harrington, Natl Mgr; Nicholas Bachand, Jasmine Dhillon, Raju Gautam, Jamie Imada, Bianca Morel, Pascale Nerette, Thuy Nguyen, Julie Pare, Manon Racicot, Fatima Warraich, Student.

6.4.ii.C Animal Health Strategic Planning & Research a Who's Who of 8 Science Specialists, Analysts, Statisticians & Authorities: Shailja Baxi, Hui Wen Chen, Tatjana Coklin, Shannon French, Virginie Lachapelle, Alexandre Leroux, Melanie Sheppard, Genevieve Trottier.

6.4.iii National Centre for Animal Disease NCAD 2 Laboratories led by a squad of 6 people, Charles Nfon, (WOAH) Person of Interest Laboratory Network Dir; Janice Campbell & Jesse Harder, Finance/Admin. Assts; Greg McLean, Melanie Rosenfelt, Michele Roy

6.4.iii.A National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease (Winnipeg Laboratory - Arlington) involves a battalion of 85 workers with some wild titles. Kathleen Hooper-McGrevy, Dir & Diagnostic Coordinator. Person of Interest Yohannes Berhane, (WOAH) Research Scientist - Head, Avian Diseases Unit; Aruna Ambagala, (WOAH) Research Scientist - Head, Mammalian Diseases Unit; Kevin Hills, Biosafety Officer; Peter Kruczkiewicz, Sr. Bioinformatician; Oliver Lung, Research Scientist, Head, Genomics Unit; Ming Yang, Immunologist.

National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease (Winnipeg Laboratory - Arlington)

6.4.iii.B Lethbridge Laboratory Person of Interest Waqas Tahir, (WOAH); Research Scientist and Head, TSE Unit is also part of the main crew of 19. Kingsley Amoako, Dir (WOAH expert); Sarah Bogart, Dana Coles, Elijah Dueck, Cassandra Jokinen, Janice Moat, Chalalai Phawaphootanon, Sandhya Sunuwar, Jenna Wright, Lab Analysts; Ruipeng Lu & Gabriel Wajnberg, Science Lab Evaluators, Lena Dabbas & Kenning Tran, 2 Students, Jaida Sander, Farm Labourer, Eunice Afful & Rebecca Sullivan , Admin, Chad Laing, Research Scientist, Kimberley McGregor, Resource Mgr . Seven units for various diseases:

6.4.iii.B.a Lethbridge Laboratory - Brucellosis Node

6.4.iii.B.b Lethbridge Laboratory - Bovine and Equine

6.4.iii.B.c Indigenous Viral Diseases

6.4.iii.B.d Lethbridge Laboratory - Leptospirosis, Anthrax and Anaplasmosis

6.4.iii.B.e Lethbridge Laboratory - TSE, Pathology & Non-Traditional Livestock

6.4.iii.B.f Lethbridge Laboratory - Rabies Node

6.4.iii.B.g Lethbridge Laboratory - Admin/Support Services

6.4.iii.B.a Lethbridge Laboratory - Brucellosis Node is Angela Tait; Senior Laboratory Analyst;

6.4.iii.B.b Lethbridge Laboratory - Bovine and Equine requires a team of 4: Tara Furukawa-Stoffer & Steven Mutschall, Lab Analysts; Zaheer Iqbal, Diagnostic Coord; Jessica Manalaysay, PnD Student.

6.4.iii.B.c Indigenous Viral Diseases <<<why did this disappear overnight?

6.4.iii.B.d Lethbridge Laboratory - Leptospirosis, Anthrax and Anaplasmosis Is it safe to be around this crew of 7 deadly diseases: Li Cui, Tseten Drawn, Timothy Janzen, Alissa Martens, Lab Analysts; Noriko Goji, Biosafety & Biosecurity Officer; Fanliang Kong, Lab Tech; Jennifer Petrak, Quality Assurance Coord.

6.4.iii.B.e Lethbridge Laboratory - TSE, Pathology & Non-Traditional Livestock - a group of 8, 4 Laboratory Analysts, Renee Anderson, Keri Colwell, Yuanmur Fang, Jianmin Yang (different phone #’s but the names so close, is this a joke?); Sandor Dudas & Roberta Quaghebeur, Biologists, Rakhi Katoch, Veterinary Pathologist; Kristina Santiago-Mateo, A/Science Specialist.

6.4.iii.B.f Lethbridge Laboratory - Rabies Node needs just one guy, Mark Snodgrass, Senior Laboratory Analyst;

6.4.iii.B.g Lethbridge Laboratory - Admin/Support Services Now this is one busy crew of real workers: Rodney Chapman & Ajay Coutts, Fencing & Genl Farm Labourers; Frank Misek, Sr. Herdsperson; Laura Wright, Sample Mgemt Tech. Use your imagination!

WOAH AND CFIA

Finally got something from WOAH that links to CFIA. Quite a few people

and diseases i never heard of! like camelpox!! and Q fever.

1. Dr. Yohannes Berhane (Avian influenza intl group of 13)

Animal Health Science Directorate

National Centre for Animal Disease

National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease

1015 Arlington Street Winnipeg, Manitoba R3E 3M4 WINNIPEG

2. Dr. Christine Fehlner-Gardiner Rabies

Animal Health Science Directorate

Animal Health Laboratories

Ottawa Animal Health Laboratory (Fallowfield)

Centre of Expertise for Rabies CFIA/ACIA, Ottawa Laboratory Fallowfield, Animal Diseases Research Institute 3851 Fallowfield Road,

3. Dr. Gordon Mitchell Scrapie & Chronic Wasting Disease

Animal Health Science Directorate

Animal Health Laboratories

Ottawa Animal Health Laboratory (Fallowfield)

Ottawa Laboratory (Fallowfield) - Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies

Animal Disease Research Institute, 3851 Fallowfield Road, P.O. Box 11300, Station H, Nepean, Ontario K2H 8P9

4. Dr. Aruna Ambagala Classical swine fever

Animal Health Science Directorate

National Centre for Animal Disease

National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease,

1015 Arlington Street, Winnipeg, Manitoba R3E 3M4

Dr Aruna PN Ambagala - Research Scientist - Head, Mammalian Diseases Unit

5. Dr. Charles Nfon Foot and mouth disease

Animal Health Science Directorate

National Centre for Animal Disease

National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease, Canadian Science Centre for Human and Animal Health, 1015 Arlington Street, Suite T2300, Winnipeg, Manitoba R3E 3M4

6. Dr. Waqas Tahir Bovine spongiform encephalopathy

Animal Health Science Directorate

National Centre for Animal Disease

Lethbridge Laboratory

National Centre for Animal Disease (NCAD)

Lethbridge Lab: big crew, dangerous diseases:6 units:

Lethbridge Laboratory - Brucellosis Node

Lethbridge Laboratory - Bovine and Equine Indigenous Viral Diseases

Lethbridge Laboratory - Leptospirosis, Anthrax and Anaplasmosis

Lethbridge Laboratory - TSE, Pathology & Non-Traditional Livestock

Lethbridge Laboratory - Rabies Node

Lethbridge Laboratory - Admin/Support Services

7. Dr. Oliver Lung Bovine viral diarrhoea

Lethbridge Laboratory

National Centre for Animal Disease (NCAD), P.O. Box 640, Township Road 9-1, Lethbridge, Alberta T1J 3Z4

8. Dr. Kingsley Amoako (anthrax)

National Centre for Animal Disease (NCAD), Lethbridge Laboratory, Lethbridge T1J 3Z4

9. To Be Decided Trichinellosis

Trichinosis (trik-ih-NO-sis), sometimes called trichinellosis (trik-ih-nuh-LOW-sis), is a type of roundworm infection. These roundworm parasites (trichinella) use a host body to live and reproduce. These parasites infect animals such as bears, cougars, walruses, foxes, wild boars and domestic pigs. You get the infection by eating the immature form of the roundworm (larvae) in raw or undercooked meat.

Plant Health Science Directorate

Plant Health Laboratories

Saskatoon Laboratory

116 Veterinary Road, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7N 2R3

Saskatoon Laboratory - Centre for Food-Borne & Animal Parasitology

Contact Laura Lalonde

